Coaches will tell you that you can’t teach speed. Coaches can teach fundamentals of a game and strategy, but speed is something you can’t teach. You are either born with it or not.
The Community Christian girls basketball team found that to be true as they were out run by DeSoto County and lost 51-10 Tuesday night. In their first meeting on December 6, the Bulldogs’ speed was too much for the young Mustang team to handle. After the first contest Mustang coach Bill Pillar said, “We can’t simulate that (speed) at practice because we don’t have the athletes to do that.”
The Mustangs were held scoreless in the first period but only trailed the cold shooting Bulldogs 5-0. Just as they did in the first game, the Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead before the Mustangs could get on the board. Tuesday night, it was Kaylee Weller who hit a free throw to break the ice.
The second period was the Mustangs most productive period as they put 8 points on the board and trailed 21-8 at the break. In the December 6th game, the Mustangs put a pair of points on the board in the third period and were shutout the rest of the way. That’s what happened last night too, as Emma Pillar found the bottom of the net in the third, but the team was held scoreless for the rest of the game.
In the first game, Tamia Randolph hit a trey to start the running clock with a minute and a half to play. In the repeat last night, the freshman again hit a trey to start the running clock with 3:40 left in the game.
The Bulldogs were led by Carmen Cordero with a career high 12 points followed by season long leading scorer Tanyah Smith with 10. Aleaha Richardson, Kieli Maybell and Tamia Randolph each added 8 points in the win.
In the nearly two weeks since their first matchup, the Mustangs have had only one game with another contest having been canceled because of a lack of officials. Pillar had to go out of town for a few days, so practice time has been as scarce as snowbirds in July.
“We haven’t practiced because of our schedule since the last time we played them. so we need a little work to get back playing like we can,” said 8th grader Mikyla McNealy.
Junior Kaylee Weller agreed, “Our speed and conditioning isn’t where it should be because of a lack of gym time. Tonight it was just our ability to do it on our own.”
Pillar said, “I thought we played well defensively in the first half but because of our conditioning we just couldn’t stay with them in the second half. We really struggle when a team plays a tight man defense on us. We do better playing against a zone defense.”
