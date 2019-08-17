By BENJAMIN BAUGH
Sports Writer
It was an opportunity to share, introduce and make an impact.
Vertical Vision’s recent trip to China, not only allowed students to learn about the game of basketball and improve their skill set on the hardwood, but they had a chance to understand how important it is to be passionate about something in life, while learning about the Gospel, said Larry Taylor, St. Charles Borromeo School athletic director and Vertical Vision founder.
Taylor was accompanied on the trip by his father Kurt Taylor, Community Christian School boys basketball coach and former college teammate Linwood Ross.
“It was absolutely incredible,” said Taylor. “We had almost 100 kids combined for the two camps that we ran. The first one we did was four days and the second one we did was five days. Their appreciation for it (having the opportunity to participate in the camp) was at another level. I’ve never experienced anything like it.”
The opportunity to interact with another culture in a markedly different environment took on greater gravitas for Taylor, who was overwhelmed by the receptiveness he received while he was overseas.
“At the end of the camp, they were sending us home with thank you gifts, thank you letters written out in Chinese,” said Taylor. “It was really cool to experience that.”
The camp was composed of students who ranged in age from six-to-16, said Taylor.
“We had younger kids from that area, who had a basic skill level, so we were working on things that were basic but provided a good foundation to their game to help them develop,” said Taylor. “For the older kids there was a higher degree of skill.”
The basketball camp provided an opportunity for the players to be introduced to a number of new drills that expanded their horizons by motivating them and challenging them as athletes.
“We had the opportunity to share the Gospel with them every single day,” said Taylor. “We wanted them to have a chance to have that relationship with Christ. The other thing I challenged them with has a lot to do with their culture, and that is to know what it means to live life with a passion, and how to use your passion to help others.”
The compelling narrative delivered by the Taylors and Ross at the end of each day was well-received by not only the students, but by their parents. Those one the mission shared their ideas and concepts with an appreciative audience.
“It was so much more about them as people rather than their basketball games, and that was a beautiful thing,” said Taylor. “The whole thing about Vertical Vision is that we use basketball as one tool to reach people, but than at the end of the day, we want them to know who Jesus is, but we want them to take ownership of their lives, and know how to help people with their life as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.