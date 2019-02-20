Just three innings into the Venice softball team’s season-opening game against Riverview, the Indians looked to be well on their way to starting the year 1-0.
Pitchers Karsyn Rutherford and Becka Mellor had allowed just three hits and no runs while third baseman Kayleigh Roper had Venice out in front with a 3-run home run.
However, some untimely errors by the Indians and a cold streak on offense let the Rams sneak back in the game before Devyn Flaherty hit two home runs to lead her team to a 6-3 win over Venice (0-1) at Suncoast Technical College.
“I don’t want to take anything away from Riverview tonight,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “They came in fired up and ready to play their first home game. We did not play well enough in any facet of the game to win tonight.
“Kayleigh Roper pounded the ball today. Sophia Cordero had a really great hit. We need to string those together. You can’t get your hit and not hit again. We scored three and we sat on it. That’s never gonna work.”
After the third inning, Venice would go on to tally two more hits — keeping itself from reaching third base for the rest of the game.
Leading 3-0 with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, a throwing error on a ground ball to Roper let a run in and kept the inning alive. One batter later, two Indians outfielders bumped into each other chasing a fly ball, and another run came across.
Then, in the next inning, Flaherty launched a home run over the centerfield wall to knot up the game at 3-3.
With the game still tied and Rutherford back in to pitch in the home half of the sixth inning, Venice nearly escaped another jam as the freshman pitcher struck out two Rams after allowing a leadoff double.
But then Rutherford walked a batter, and Flaherty stepped up to the plate.
The senior crushed her second home run of the night — a three-run shot over the right field wall that proved to be the difference.
“I talked to these guys before the game and said, ‘Devyn Flaherty, when you’re talking about the three or four best players in the area for Player of the Year, she will be one of them,’” Constantino said. “You saw that tonight. The kid is just an amazing player.”
“I made a mistake. I probably shouldn’t have pitched to her at the end.”
Though the Indians put two runners on in the 7th inning in an attempt to come back from Flaherty’s blast, a line drive rocket off the bat of Bri Weimer was hit directly to the second baseman, catching the Venice runner off-guard and causing a game-ending double play.
Following the loss, Venice will have an opportunity to regroup when the Indians travel up to play Lakewood Ranch tonight at 7.
“We’ll be good. We’ll bounce back,” Constantino said. “I have confidence in these kids. This is a game that doesn’t really mean anything.
“I’d rather it go this way tonight, blow the dust off tomorrow, and go take it to Lakewood Ranch. That’ll be a good test to see where we’re really at.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.