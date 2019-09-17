Two years ago, cousins Sadie Kluner and Caitlin Montgomery fought back from the brink of elimination as they brought home Venice volleyball’s fifth state championship.
It’s a memory neither will forget anytime soon, and just one of the lasting impacts the Montgomery family has had on Venice High athletics.
“We always look back at our (state championship) medals and mine is always more dirty than hers because I don’t dust it off like she does all the time,” Sadie said.
“But it was such a great experience together because I remember being on the court, and she would get a kill and I’d be like, ‘Yeah, Caitlin! We can do this.’”
Though Caitlin has graduated and is now playing her volleyball at Wingate University (North Carolina), Sadie is in her senior year and playing alongside another cousin — Caitlin’s younger sister, Kiki.
Both 6-foot-2, the two also happen to be Venice’s tallest players and are prominent pieces of the Indians’ front row attack. Their family’s height and athleticism have been a mainstay at Venice High for decades.
Mike (Caitlin and Kiki’s father) and Missy Montgomery (Sadie’s mother), along with their brother Mark, all graduated from Venice, where they excelled everywhere from the pool to the track to the basketball court.
After getting to know the Montgomery family, Venice coach Brian Wheatley planted the idea of getting the girls into volleyball.
“He asked my mom because she’s tall,” Sadie said, explaining on how she got into the sport. “So he figured I would be tall, too. That’s how Caitlin and I got started.”
This year, Sadie and Kiki have used their height and power to make a big difference for a team that’s hoping to make a deep run in the postseason after losing 10 seniors.
“They were kind of a basketball family, so I tried to grab them early,” Wheatley said. “I wasn’t sure about Kiki because she didn’t start playing until 7th or 8th grade. I figured she wasn’t gonna play.
“You can’t teach height. In volleyball, you have to have tall kids. I can’t tell a 5-foot-5 kid to put it away because they can’t do it.”
While the two players have become dynamic weapons this year, it’s been a journey several years in the making.
At first, Sadie and Kiki were drawn to play basketball.
After years of growing bored watching her older sisters Courtney and Caitlin play what seemed like endless matches of volleyball, Kiki wasn’t interested in following suit.
But after some nudging from Sadie, she finally decided to give it a shot in middle school. Ever since, she’s grown to love the game — and it doesn’t hurt that she has one of her best friends alongside her.
“I love playing with Sadie because we’re very competitive in our family and we always want to be the best,” Kiki said.
“I can always go to her for advice because I can trust her, and that makes things easier.”
So far, the cousins have helped Venice get out to a 9-4 start — including a 2-0 record in district play.
They’ll face an uphill battle to return to the state playoffs after losing their deepest class in Wheatley’s 26 years, but with two 6-foot hitters playing alongside each other, nothing is out of reach for the Lady Indians.
