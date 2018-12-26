The Mustangs are firing on all cylinders.
Community Christian School’s boys basketball team’s recent stretch saw them play four 3A district 5 games on the road, and when it was said and done, they came away with three victories.
It’s that sense of confidence, building on a foundation prior to the start of the season, adjusting to situations and creating opportunities, that has brought an aura of excitement and enthusiasm. The Mustangs are 4-5 overall and 3-1 in the district.
“To be 3-1 at this point in the season, and playing our last game without Brandon Hill, and it was an away game to get the win, I really like where this team is,” said Larry Taylor, Community Christian assistant boys basketball coach.
The subtle adjustments made during the course of the season are starting to make a marked difference as the roster gets more comfortable with the systems that have been implemented.
“At the beginning of the season, there were little things that we were struggling with, but it seems like guys are buying into what we want to do, what the strategy and mindset are for our team,” said Taylor. “Once we get 100 percent buy in, I feel this team has a chance to do something really special this year.”
The district road victories are wins of great gravity, providing the Mustangs with a cushion going forward, with the schedule favoring a number of home dates in the immediate future. Community Christian is directing its energies toward building off that momentum, not getting to comfortable, playing this weekend in the Ryon Provencher Shootout at Lemon Bay High School.
“It will be a good opportunity to get back into the swing of things,” said Taylor. “This week gives us a chance to get back on track, get working in the gym and guys back in after the Christmas break.”
A key component to the Mustangs success has been their consistency on offense, with four of their starters averaging more than or nearly 10 points per game, Rodney Anicet, Sam Battle, Ethan Bray and Brandon Hill, the nucleus of the roster, setting an example for the rest of the program.
Bray is averaging 9.9 points per game; 4.7 assists; 4.4 steals per game and 3.0 rebounds per contest.
“Ethan is currently ranked 13th in the state for steals per game and first in our district,”said Taylor.
Sam Battle is averaging 14.3 points per game; 8.2 rebounds; 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
“Sam is currently ranked fourth in our district in scoring and third in rebounds,” said Taylor.
Brandon Hill is averaging 12.7 points per game; has a 47 percent field goal percentage and a 44 percent 3-point field goal percentage and is averaging six rebounds per game.
Rodney Anicet is averaging 9.5 points per game; 3.9 rebounds per game and 1.3 steals.
“This team has guys that are coming ready to play every day, and I think that’s why we’re having success,” said Taylor. “I think if we can keep that up, we’re going to be winning games and hopefully a district championship. That’s the main objective.”
However, it’s the team’s intrepid spirit, temerity, determination and their ability to overcome adversity that’s made a distinct impression on Taylor as the season has unfolded.
“These guys are resilient, they’re not afraid to be down,”said Taylor. “They’re not afraid to come back out of the hole. When you have a team like that; you have a chance to do some things. They fight back when their back is against the wall. It shows a lot about these guys. Both myself and my dad (Kurt Taylor Community Christian boys basketball coach) like coaching fighters, guys that are willing to fight and that’s what we have, a team of fighters.”
The roster’s progress and evolution can be attributed in part to the coaching staff, whose life experience has been invaluable, placing an emphasis on the individual.
“A shout out to my dad,” said Taylor. “He’s very good at trying to understand where a player is at. He doesn’t approach every player in the same way. That’s kind of the our coaching style is. As a coaching staff we’re very flexible because we know in a game there may be situations where we have to change things up.”
It’s that approach, letting players evolve from where they are at their current stage as an athlete, providing an environment that’s conducive to building a healthy mindset when playing competitively.
“When we’re dealing with young men, we have to first understand where they’re coming from and also understand that at the end of the day, there are a lot of things that high school kids deal with that nobody knows about, and for basketball coaches especially, we understand that when they’re playing ball, they’re trying to get away from things.”
