The Community Christian girls basketball team wasn’t used to seeing the kind of speed that the DeSoto County Bulldogs showed last night. The Mustangs fell behind 7-0 in the opening minutes of their non district game and dropped to 1-2 for the season with a 60-24 loss.
The Mustangs started slowly with 2 points in the opening period and then just 2 more to open the second half. It was just too big of a hole to climb out of as the Bulldogs scored 12 in each of those periods.
“We had a lot of unforced errors and we turned the ball over too much. I wanted to see how our girls handled the pressure. We can’t simulate that at practice because we don’t have the athletes to do that. We’re getting better, we’re still a work in progress,” said Mustang Coach Bill Pillar.
The young Mustangs have just one senior on the roster along with an eighth grader and two freshmen. It was a freshman, Taylor Paille, who led the Mustangs with 11 points.
“Our team works really well together and we just need to put some more work in and we’ll get better. We need to run things quicker and get good shots. We’re getting better everyday,” said Paille who also runs track and is on the volleyball team for Community Christian.
It was the 1-2 punch of senior Aleaha Richardson and junior Tanyah Smith that led the Bulldogs to the win that evened their record at 2-2 for the season. Smith has led the Bulldogs in scoring in each of the first three games with Richardson close behind.
In the win at DeSoto County it was Richardson taking scoring honors with 17 points and Smith at 16. Freshman Tamia Randolph also reached double figures with 10. It was Randolph’s trey with a minute and 32 seconds remaining in the game that started the running clock.
