Not a whole lot has changed this offseason — except the path to the playoffs for each area program.
Players have moved, new guys are stepping into starting roles, and now each team will have (mostly) new opponents standing in their way.
The biggest shake-up came with the new districts handed down by the FHSAA earlier in the year. Every two years the FHSAA reclassifies schools and shuffles districts.
For some, it’s a fairer fight with powerhouses moving out of district. For others, it will be a knockout, drag-out battle to reach the playoffs.
In District 6A-12, the defending champion Tarpons and the Pirates will now have to clash with previous 7A powerhouses in Braden River and Palmetto. Southeast rounds out the five-team group.
“The schedule is a lot tougher,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “We’re excited about that. We’re gonna play some good football teams and some well-coached teams. Everyone is undefeated right now, right? It’s always an exciting time for football.”
Braden River gave 7A state semifinalist Venice a run for its money twice last season and was a consistent power in the region. Palmetto also made a charge for the 7A-10 district title last year before fizzling late.
Palmetto also played Charlotte to close out this season, beating the Tarpons, 40-16, without starting quarterback Alex Muse.
The two rivals lose Island Coast and Ida Baker, who combined for four wins, and gain a pair of 7A studs with a deep pool of kids to pull from.
North Port and Venice both move into more favorable districts. The Indians no longer have to square off with Braden River or Palmetto in 7A-10. They keep revamped Sarasota and struggling Lakewood Ranch while adding former 8A powerhouse Manatee, which will battle for the top spot.
North Port was vacated from 7A-10 and slides into a somewhat more manageable group with Lehigh, Riverdale and Gulf Coast in 7A-11.
“It’s no slouch of a district, but it shapes up better for us,” North Port coach Brian Hatler said. “It’s fun to play new teams and get to see teams we haven’t played before.”
Lehigh went 6-4 last year and finished second in 6A-11. Riverdale leads the way after a 10-win campaign and will most likely be the dominant team, as Gulf Coast remains a .500 team for now.
DeSoto County joins Cape Coral, Cypress Lake, Estero, Labelle and Mariner in the Bulldogs quest to return to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
Lemon Bay was the lone local team to change class and moves down into 4A. They are now in Region 4A-3 with juggernauts Tampa Catholic and Lakewood, as well as Somerset Canyons, Lake Placid, Clewiston, North River (new this year), Glades Central, Avon Park and Tenoroc.
“We’ve got a lot of new opponents. They’ll be new to us and we’ll be new to them,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said. “It’s exciting because we have to do our homework and figure them out, and I always enjoy that part of football.
“I think it’s the same (playoff) path for us even without a district. Either way, you have to win to go to the playoffs. I told our guys, I’m not gonna bring a calculator to our games. If we win, we have a chance to keep moving on.”
Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter at @ByJacobHoag.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.