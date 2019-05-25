Noel surges ahead as Charlotte High's iron woman

From afar she watched, taking mental notes on each step in the process.
She observed their setup on the blocks and how they sunk into their competitive state, pausing before exploding out.
Surrounded by the best track athletes in the state, Charlotte junior Eunice Noel was aware of the company she was in. She also knew how much she could glean from them just by stopping to watch before her race.
"I study how they come out of the blocks and what they do to have a higher chance of winning over their opponents," Noel said. "Looking for different things that my coaches have taught me to look for when I'm running like staying low on the hurdles and pushing out the blocks and finishing.
"It's very encouraging to see them in the same grade as me doing phenomenal running and upping their game every season. It helps me know that I'm capable of doing the same."
Noel proved she was a dominant athlete throughout the year. She won multiple region championships and qualified for the state meet in four events.
She was Charlotte High's iron woman when it came to track and field. When it came to performing on the biggest stage, it was her time to shine.
And she did.
Noel finished sixth in both the 100-meter hurdles and the 4x100 relay. She also competed in the long jump and the 300-meter hurdle, but didn't reach the podium.
Flashing her endurance and versatility as an athlete has earned her a spot as one of the top athletes in Florida and the Sun Preps Girls Runner of the Year.
"I definitely think I met my goals for the season," Noel said. "Just trying to lower my times. Going in with a 14.99 and ending the season with a 14.25 (in the 100). I'm very thankful for that. I think it was a wonderful opportunity."
Noel's run to the state meet went far beyond preparing for an event. At Districts and Regionals, Noel had to compete in all four events in one day. That meant preparing her body and mind four separate times.
When she crossed the finish line, there was a brief moment of relaxation. But it was short lived as she began hydrating and preparing for her next event. But that's what Noel prefers.
"I think it's more exciting," she said. "If I don't do good in one event, I know I can go into the other ones to fall back on. It is a lot when you constantly have to warmup and warm up again. But at the end of the day when I finish, I feel like yes I did this, I'm capable of putting forth this effort and this work."
Some athletes need a little nudge to put themselves in the best spot to succeed. Not noel.
She consistently was able to push herself and take care of herself during meets while coaches helped host and tended to other runners.
"It's you and those two lines out there and you better be ready to go," Charlotte coach Jerry Voss said. "She's a hard working kid that's tuned in to what she's doing. She's a very alert kid that knows her body very well. Qualifying for four for the state meet is unreal. That's the type of kid she is. She's the type of kid you can lean on for information. You can go through a workout and ask her how she feels and you know you're getting what you need as a coach."
That drive to compete stemmed from years of competing with her two older brothers in an outdoorsy family. She didn't play many sports in elementary or middle school, but her family was constantly outside bonding in a variety of ways.
Her brothers, Isaiah and Eli, both ran track in high school. One brother qualified for the state meet, but never reached the podium. Chasing them along the way was Noel, who still uses them as a competitive spark.
"In elementary school and all through middle school I would come to their meets and see them race," Noel said. "I was always intrigued by it. And they both did hurdles, so I definitely had to try it. They had amazing track careers so it inspired me to up the game a little bit because we are such a competitive family. Whatever they do I want to do better.
"They have great work ethics and striving to get what they want to achieve and putting in the work and effort to be where they want to be. That motivates me."
Even as a junior, Noel has already gained an edge by reaching the podium.
On Day 1 of the state meet, held at the University of North Florida, lightning delays pushed back her opening event back multiple times into the night. Tired and hungry, Noel finished 14th in the long jump, an event she picked up toward the end of the year.
On Day 2, however, she picked things up as her top events came calling.
In the 100 hurdles, Noel finished in sixth place with a time of 14.53 seconds. In the 4x100 relay where she ran the third leg, her team finished in sixth again with a time of 48.06 seconds. Noel finished her day with a 16th place finish in the 300 hurdles.
Picking a favorite event isn't easy for Noel, who has gotten a taste of many. Each one has it's own level of difficulty and excitement.
"It varies," Noel said. "Last year it was the 300 because I feel like it's anyone's race when it comes down to the last stretch because everybody's tired and everybody wants to give up, but it's the person who's persevering. This year I liked the 100 because it's fast and you just gotta run through."
Noel proved she belonged at the state meet and now she gets one more chance as a senior to improve on what she accomplished this year. Taking the tidbits she picked up, she looks forward to the challenge.
"From freshman season I was nervous because I didn't know what to expect," Noel said. "As every season comes and goes I start to realize what I need to do before my races and what to expect before I run so I don't get as nervous. I just want to put more effort into not just two events but all of my events. I want to have a better mindset.
"Though I didn't place in some of my events this year, going and seeing those other athletes compete at such a high level shows me what I need to do."
