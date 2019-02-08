The North Port Boys basketball team rebounded nicely in a home win over the Manatee Hurricanes on Thursday. The last time out they struggled offensively against Port Charlotte, but Thursday was a different story in their 66-44 victory.
After one quarter North Port led 20-12 behind the offensive play of Mitch Tosi and Eric Baker. Tosi accumulated nine points on 3 field goals and 3 free throws. Baker ended the quarter with eight points on two 3-pointers, along with 4 rebounds.
“They both came out aggressive,” said North Port coach Ryan Power of Tosi and Baker. “They only had two home games left and with two games left I told our seniors they had to go out there and give it everything they had. I was glad to see them go out there and be confident.”
Manatee was able to cut the lead to one with 3:00 left in the second quarter behind the scoring of senior guards Alex Rodriguez and De’Von Heaven . The Hurricanes shot 47.6 percent in the first half and trailed 32-26.
Tosi and Baker continued to fuel the offense for the Bobcats, giving them a little separation toward the end of the half. Coming off of a Tosi steal, he carried the ball to the corner where he was double-teamed by Manatee, Tosi was able to kick the ball out to Baker who spun off a closing defender and nailed a deep three point shot.
“When Eric (Passamonte) and Nick are shooting the ball well I think we’re one of the toughest teams in the area to deal with. It makes our offense spread out pretty wide and then we’re able to get some driving lanes with our bigs.”
The next possession saw Tosi again drive the length of the floor and with 1:50 left drove into the lane and threw down a one handed slam to send the crowd into a frenzy. The dunk would put the Bobcats lead at 32-24 before a last second drive by number 10 cut it to 32-26
The crowd really got into it on Tosi’s first dunk, but his second was one for the highlight reel. Baker handed the ball to Tosi at the corner three position and Tosi started to drive the baseline, he made a cut and threw down close to a 360 degree dunk.
Power said the players love it when the crowd goes crazy, and after those two dunks the arena was rocking. The student section was filled with a few Fatheads and a palpable enthusiasm with the performance from their Bobcats at the Cage.
“I’m really relieved to get that,” said Tossi of his dunks. “It’s something I’ve been looking for my whole career playing basketball and it kind of hit me that the season’s coming to an end, so I wanted to make that a priority these last two games.”
In the second half, the Bobcats were able to expand on their lead as Passamonte and others got going offensively. On the offensive end for Manatee, it seemed they changed their approach after the break. The Hurricanes had success early in the game using a drive-and-kick tempo offense, but slowed things down in the second half and settled for less than ideal shots.
Tossi, Baker and Passamonte led the Bobcats efficient scoring night. Tossi scored 18 on 7-9 shooting and 4-6 free throws. Baker was 6-8 from the field, including 4-6 from downtown and Passamonte got hot in the second half to add 13 points on 4-5 shooting and 3-4 from 3-point range.
The win over the Hurricanes guarantees North Port of another winning regular season, the third in three years for head coach Ryan Power. North Port ends their regular season at home vs Gateway Charter Friday.
North Port 20 12 17 17 66
Manatee 12 14 8 10 44
