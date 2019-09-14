The North Port football team appeared to be on the verge of victory Friday night, but Lakewood Ranch receiver Michael Cucci wouldn’t let his team go down without one last fight, tying the game in regulation and winning it in overtime, 42-35 at Lakewood Ranch High School.
The receiver caught a pass in the flat on 3rd and 3 at his own 16-yard line and made several Bobcats miss, cutting back across the field to score an 86-yard touchdown with 1:05 to go — his fourth of the game.
Again in the first overtime, Cucci brought in a 10-yard touchdown on the first play to give his team the lead and the win.
North Port had the game in hand after Zach Kelly picked off Cameron Madison for a 70-yard interception for a touchdown to take a 35-28 lead with 2:12 to play.
The game was a back-and-forth affair from the start, with the Mustangs opening the scoring on a 22-yard pass to Cucci after North Port botched its first punt attempt of the game.
From there on out, the Bobcats defense took charge — forcing a safety before Devon Prokopiak caught an interception and ran it back 48 yards for a touchdown.
However, North Port’s lead wouldn’t last for long into the second half as the Mustangs converted two third and longs to Cucci, before he capped it off with a touchdown.
The senior finished the night with 11 catches for 221 yards and five touchdowns, proving to be too much for the Bobcats to contain.
Key plays: Devon Prokopiak 48-yard pick-six to give North Port a 15-6 lead in the second quarter. Prokopiak’s score turned momentum in the Bobcats’ favor.
Kevin Riley ran in a 30-yard touchdown after converting a 4th and 4 near midfield to tie the game at 28-28 with 5:52 to go.
The Bobcats botched two extra point tries on the night — ultimately proving to be the difference as the two points would have given them the win in regulation.
Zach Kelly 70-yard pick six with 2:12 to play to give North Port the lead when it looked like hope was all but lost.
Michael Cucci’s 86-yard touchdown to send the game to overtime and his 10-yard touchdown in overtime won the game for Lakewood Ranch, sending the Mustangs to 3-0 a year after going winless.
Key stats: Michael Cucci (Mustangs) — 11 catches for 221 yards, 5 TD
Jeffrey Terry (Bobcats) — 26 rushes for 104 yards, TD
Kevin Riley (Bobcats) — 15 rushes for 116 yards, 2 TD
North Port defense — Forced safety, two interceptions for touchdowns
