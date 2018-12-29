ENGLEWOOD — For the second straight night, North Port looked determined to eliminate a double-digit deficit and pull off a comeback victory. For the second straight night, they came just a possession or two short.
After erasing nearly all of a 24-point deficit on Friday, the Bobcats (5-6) cut a 15-point disadvantage down to three on multiple occasions Saturday in a 57-49 loss to Lennard (6-4). In both games, tough defense, opportunistic shooting and sheer effort got them back in it.
“I was very happy with the way we defended,” North Port head coach Ryan Power said. “Our goal coming into the game was to get five charges, and we got five charges right on the dot. But we had a lapse for two or three minutes in the third quarter where they did a great job of taking advantage.”
Leading by four at halftime, Lennard opened the third quarter on a 13-2 run to take a 43-28 advantage. The Longhorns used balanced scoring and strong free throw shooting to maintain their lead despite the Bobcats’ best efforts.
“Credit to them – they went 9-of-10 from the free throw line in the second half,” Power said. “We went 1-of-6. That’s never going to get it done in a tight game.”
On Friday, Eric Baker scored 21 points in the second half to springboard North Port right back into the game. But Saturday, the long ball wasn’t falling and the Bobcats had to grind out a slow and steady comeback.
North Port had Lennard on the ropes in the middle stages of the fourth quarter, cutting the margin to three on a Baker jump shot with 3:55 left. The Longhorns were unraveling, losing their composure and getting called for two technical fouls. However, the Bobcats let them off the hook, missing all four technical free throws.
“That’s a chance for us to hit two free throws and score, so that could have been eight points,” said Power. “Instead, we came up with nothing.”
In the absence of senior Josh Hogue (ankle), North Port got a tremendous performance out of senior center Mitch Tosi. Tosi racked up 14 points and seven rebounds in the first half alone, fighting through double teams and earning several contested rebounds en route to a double-double.
“Mitch has been phenomenal all year,” Power said. “The one thing that Mitch does every single game is go 110%. At 6-foo-1, he’s not afraid of how big the other center is. He’s going to battle and use all of his basketball I.Q. to get as much of an advantage as he can.”
While Tosi shouldered the load underneath with Hogue out, senior Jeremy Morales and sophomore Justin Barolette saw extra minutes. Both players hit key baskets and provided good energy while taking on a larger role.
“Jeremy and Justin are defensive specialists,” said Power. “They did a great job of sitting down and working defensively, forcing some turnovers that allowed us to get in transition and start the comeback there.”
With Hogue expected to miss about two weeks, the rest of the Bobcats players will have to continue to show the fight they exhibited this weekend for a full 32 minutes to compete with the top teams in the area.
LENNARD 57, NORTH PORT 49
Lennard 17 11 17 12 – 57
North Port 12 12 10 15 – 49
Lennard (57): Arron Jensen 18, CJ Peterson 15, Rae’Shaun Wilson 10, Jayden Lacey 7, Maurice Pickett 3, David Flannery 2, Jaylen King 2. Totals: 20 (6) 11-16 57.
North Port (49): Tosi 18, Baker 14, Nick Passamonte 6, Albert Iribarren 5, Morales 3, Barolette 3. Totals: 18 (5) 8-15 49.
