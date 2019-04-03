It was a day of revenge for the North Port High School softball team.
After Lemon Bay defeated the Bobcats during their student matinee on Feb. 26, the Bobcats turned the trick on them on their student day Tuesday matinee by defeating the Manta Rays 8-1 in a non-conference matchup.
Liberty Pence had three hits and Taylor Roche scattered four hits in going the distance, striking out 10 while helping her cause with two hits herself as the Bobcats blew a close game open with six runs in the sixth.
North Port coach Frank Baker said this game certainly ranks as one of the high points this season, as everyone contributed and made few mistakes while jumping all over Lemon Bay’s miscues.
“We were doing our jobs, adjusting to the pitching. All our girls got hits today where they have been hitless recently,” Baker said. “We did the job without errors or mistakes and walked away with a big victory.”
North Port plated single runs in the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead off Lemon Bay starter Ella Kraszewski, fueled by Lemon Bay errors in each inning and key singles by Pence and Kylie Murray.
Roche kept the slim lead intact, making her only mistake when Bailey Grossenbacher hit an opposite field home run into the wind in the fifth to get the Manta Rays to within one.
But defensive mistakes proved costly as three errors resulted in all eight of North Port’s runs being unearned. The Bobcats broke it open in the sixth, highlighted by a two-run single from Ashley Nelson and a pair of sacrifice bunts that moved runners along.
“We were able to move the girls around into scoring position and the next one at-bat got the base hit,” Baker said, whose team recorded nine hits, all singles. “We didn’t have any bombs. Just good solid hitting.”
North Port (5-7) ended a four-game losing streak while the Manta Rays (6-6), which have been alternating wins and loses since the beginning of the season, ended that streak, losing back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Lemon Bay coach Kim Pinkham said her team is in a funk and not playing to its capabilities.
“We have players that are capable of playing a lot better than they are. We’ve come into game complacent,” Pinkham said. “We’ll go back to the cages and if we can get the best out of them, we’ll be successful.”
NORTH PORT 8, LEMON BAY 1
North Port 110 006 0 – 8 9 1
Lemon Bay 000 010 0 – 1 4 3
Batteries: Taylor Roche and Jassimne Rush, Ella Kraszewski, Bailey Grossenbacker (7) and Christain Chandler. WP: Roche. LP: Kraszewski. Top hitters: Liberty Pence (NP) 3-4, run, RBI. Ashley Nelson (NP) 2-4, 2 RBI. Rec. NP 5-7, LB 6-6.
