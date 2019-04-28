RELAY
PHOTO PROVIDED

The at-large qualifiers have been released for this weekend's state track and field meet held at the University of North Florida. Among the qualifiers were North Port's 4x800 relay team. Pictured from left, Joseph Smith, Alvaro Amaya, Nicard Labossiere and Nico Rodriguez. Not pictured is Ayvel Khoroshenko, who was the alternate for Regionals. Also reaching states were Port Charlotte's Brandon Leacock (discuss) and Isabella Coogan (1600, 3200 meters), Lemon Bay's Elijah Houser (High Jump) and Desoto's Nate Maybell (High Jump).

Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments