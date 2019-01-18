NORTH PORT — How do opposing defenses stop North Port's high-powered offense? They typically don't.
Known for their high-octane attack that has scored at least 60 points in 13 games this year, North Port is relentless and it showed in an 86-44 win over Port Charlotte on Friday.
At the heart of the offensive juggernaut is junior guard Emani Jefferson and senior forward Katelynn Hall, who combined for 63 of the Lady Bobcats' 86 points.
"It's really coming on here late in the season," Hall said of her chemistry with Jefferson. "At the beginning we were still trying to figure it out. Emani is always there on defense to get a steal in transition. She's quick, she gets a block and she's there. She has a lot of speed so we work well together getting it up the floor."
The duo proved they don't need each other on the floor to be dynamic scorers, but feed off one another when they are.
With Jefferson missing much of the first quarter with a rolled ankle, Hall took over the game, hitting five 3-pointers and scoring 24 of her 26 points in the first half.
The Lady Bobcats used an 11-2 run in the second quarter to take a 19-point lead into halftime. The Lady Pirates only had six turnovers for the game, but missed 10 layups in the first half.
"You're playing against a player that's a top-5 player in southwest Florida, maybe top-10 in the state," Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. "I wasn't so much focused on stopping (Jefferson), I wanted to limit the other girl and she comes out and hits five 3s in the first half.
"We just have to learn how to finish. We're doing 98 percent of what we need to be doing, but that last two percent where it matters, we're not getting it."
In the third quarter, already coasting with a big lead, Jefferson and Hall showed off the chemistry that they've only been building since March.
Jefferson got the steal near midcourt, drove the ball into the lane and found Hall waiting. Hall missed the layup, but Jefferson was there for the rebound and putback.
"We motivate each other," Jefferson said. "If she misses, I'm like, 'Come on Katelynn, you can do better.' She can shoot and she's able to score and get the ball up the court. We just go out there and have fun, that's what we do."
North Port (15-6) kept the pressure on offensively throughout the game as its lead grew to 43 by the end of the third quarter after outscoring the Lady Pirates 27-5. Defensively, Jefferson had six steals to go along with her 37 points. Last week, she broke the school record for points in a season with six games left on the schedule.
For most teams, this sort of performance happens maybe once or twice a season. For Jefferson and Hall, it's now a regular occurrence.
"Emani's been that way the whole season," North Port coach Dale Huffman said. "Katelynn started off slow and struggling, but she's adjusted. From Christmas on, she's been killing it. They are an excellent pair working together. They always work for each other, they both can go to the basket, they both can hit the outside shot.
"If you don't concentrate on them two, they're gonna burn you."
Sharina Hudson led the Lady Pirates (11-7) with 13 points and Alani Qualls added 10. North Port's Megan Ortiz led the game with a season-high 10 rebounds.
NORTH PORT 86, PORT CHARLOTTE 44
NP 26 23 27 10 — 86
PC 13 17 5 9 — 44
NP: Jefferson (37), Hall (26), Yani Hall (8)
PC: Hudson (13), Qualls (8), Romain (7)
