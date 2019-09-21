NORTH PORT — There’s no place like home.
All seven area cross-country teams competed in Saturday’s North Port Invite at North Port High School, and with impressive results.
The North Port boys team placed first of 23 teams in the Boys Large 5K, paced by top 10 finishes from Joseph Smith, fifth and Alvaro Amaya, ninth.
Charlotte’s Aleecia Collins placed first in the HS Girls 5K with a time of 20:24.16. Jake Lille, also a Tarpon had the same success in winning the HS Boys 5K, with a time of 18:22.19. Both the Charlotte girls and boys teams won their respective divisions.
The Lemon Bay boys team placed first in Boys Small 5K, with three runners placing in the top 10.
Port Charlotte’s Tyler Wadsworth turned in an incredible performance in the Boys Large 5k, finishing third in a field of 190 runners, with a time of 16:34.01, with an average of 5:19.6 minutes per mile. The Pirates finished 5th out of 23 teams.
“We’re super excited about how we ran today,” said Ray Chumbley, Port Charlotte boys cross-country coach. “As far as Tyler is concerned, I feel that every week he’s making huge improvements. We knew at the beginning of the season, he had a lot of potential to do well in this sport. He’s surpassing everyone’s expectations.”
The Lady Mantas had four runners place in the top 20 in the Girls Small K division.
“This year we have a young team, it’s a work in progress and we’re building,” said Tom Trealout, Lemon Bay girls cross-country coach.
A challenge was issued by Brenda Clark, the Venice cross-country girls coach, by entering her team in the Girls Elite 5K.
“We have a mix of young runners this year,” said Clark. “I needed them to gain some confidence, so that they know they can hang with the big teams. And they did. They cut 30 seconds of their times today.”
Imagine School’s Makayla Rassbach shaved .45 seconds off her time from last year’s performance in the same race, said Richard Esposito, Imagine School’s cross-country coach.
“As a runner, she’s going to keep on improving,” said Esposito. “I was very pleased with how she did today.”
Top local finishers in each divis
ion
HS Girls 5K
1. Aleecia Collins, Charlotte, 20.24.16; 2. Mackenzie Flowers, Charlotte, 20:25.57; 3. Hannah Piacitelli, Charlotte, 20:58.83; 5. Alexis Smith, North Port, 23.27.15; 6. Micah Barnes, Charlotte, 23.46.97.
Girls Elite 5K
Venice 22 out of 26 schools.
94. Juliana Courville, Venice, 21:25; 99. Alyssa Crettol, Venice, 21:27.16.
Girls Large 5K
28. Haley Welgan, Port Charlotte, 22:22;51; 45 Chloe Balus, Port Charlotte, 23:06.39.
Girls Small 5K
5. Charlotte Carley, Lemon Bay, 21.24.77; 8. Anette Lupita Manriquez, DeSoto, 21:55.86; 9. Kerry Matson, Lemon Bay, 21:59.32; 12. Haylee Mariscovetere, Lemon Bay, 22:23.16; 17. Sophie Cherniak, Lemon Bay, 22:56.01; 10. Makayla Rassbach, Imagine Schools, 23:08.77.
HS Boys 5K
1. Jake Lille, Charlotte, 18:22.19; 2. Eduardo Maldonado, DeSoto County, 18:38.22; 3. James Stock, Charlotte, 18:45.72; Charles Edwards, Charlotte, 18:58.37 and Kole Kreider, North Port, 19:01.53.
Boys Large 5K
3. Tyler Wadsworth, Port Charlotte, 16:34.01; 5. Joseph Smith, North Port, 17:04.79; 8. Alberto Teijelo, Venice, 17:25.95; 9. Alvaro Amaya, North Port, 17.26.63; 11. Joe Bishop, Port Charlotte, 17:37.92.
Boys Small 5K
3. Thomas Blem, Lemon Bay, 17:53.72; 8. Matt Finck, Lemon Bay, 18:07.87; 10. Sean Perry, Lemon Bay, 18:13.35; 15. Benjamin Tucker, Lemon Bay, 18:36.21; 17. Gabriel Porter, DeSoto County, 18:58.02, 21. Leo Robles, DeSoto County, 19:08.80.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.