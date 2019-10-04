NORTH PORT. — Kevin Riley rushed for 140 yards and DeAndre Wilson-Echols added 80 more as North Port ran past Bayshore, 18-13, on homecoming night at the Preserve for the Bobcats’ first win of the season.
The Bobcats piled up 250 yards rushing and held the Bruins offense in check for most of the night.
It was an inauspicious start for North Port as Bayshore received the opening kickoff and moved quickly downfield to take a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard run by quarterback Brian Coleman with just 2:13 gone in the contest.
The Bobcats came right back as Riley led a drive into the Bayshore red zone, but the North Port signal caller lost a fumble inside the 5. North Port got the ball back and moved inside Bruin territory again. This time, the Bobcats finished the drive with a 1-yard plunge by Wilson-Echols to cut the lead to 7-6 with 8:28 to go in the second quarter. A two-point conversion try failed and North Port still trailed. That’s how it stayed at halftime, as North Port’s Joey Anderson intercepted a Coleman pass at the Bruin 43 and the Bobcats again moved into the red zone. But a bad snap on a 30-yard field goal attempt kept the score at 7-6 at intermission.
North Port finally took the lead in the third period after stopping the Bruins on downs at the 14 yard line. The Bobcats then went 86 yards in seven plays, capped off by a 16-yard run by Wilson-Echols to make it 12-7 with 1:31 to go in the third period.
A 1-yard TD run by Jeffrey Terry with 5:40 to go made it 18-7 and appeared to be the clinching score for North Port. But Bayshore came back with a 35-yard TD pass from Joey Bing to Jahziah Oyola with 1:31 remaining. The Bobcats then recovered an onside kick and held on for their first win of the year.
Key Plays: Riley’s 35 yard run on the first play from scrimmage set the tone for the Bobcats. Riley then picked up 9 yards on a 4th and 8 to keep North Port’s first scoring drive alive.
After stopping Bayshore deep in Bobcat territory in the third quarter, North Port got a 19-yard run from Riley, a 20-yard scamper by Terry, a 31-yard run by Riley, and finally the 16-yard scoring run from Wilson-Echols to go 86 yards in four plays.
Key Stats: Riley led the Bobcats with 140 yards on 15 carries, Wilson-Echols had 80 yards on 14 carries, and Terry added 51 yards on 14 attempts. Riley was 3-for-3 passing for 32 yards.
What It Means: North Port finally gets a win after six consecutive losses to open the season with a district game against Gulf Coast coming next week. Bayshore fell to 1-6 as well.
What They Said: “We made it exciting at the end,” North Port coach Brian Hatler said. “I’m really proud of how our kids played, but we’ve got to clean up our penalties. It’s a great win for our kids though and I’m really happy for them, especially on homecoming.”
