FORT MYERS — It was a battle of 3-pointers and dunk attempts in Sunday's North-South game, which featured seven local athletes.
Lemon Bay's Gunyr Morrill took care of the outside shooting while Port Charlotte's Brandon Gainey and Tyler Perry showed off in the paint for the fans at Bishop Verot High School.
The list of local kids included Port Charlotte's Alex Romero, Shemar Fleurissant, Gainey and Perry; Morrill, Charlotte's Makai Reaves and Community Christian's Sam Battle.
The North overcame a 32-point first half deficit to win the Southwest Florida Association of Basketball Coaches all-star game 118-113.
"The first half we were kind of lackadaisical," Perry said. "And then we looked up and realized we were down 32 points."
The first half was sloppy, which is expected in this type of game. The South, made up of players from Hendry and Collier counties, took a commanding lead as the North squad — Charlotte and Lee counties — focused on the highlight plays.
The South held a 32-point lead in the first half and led 68-47 by halftime.
But the boys from Charlotte County weren't about to go out in a blowout loss. After formulating a scheme to prey on the weaknesses of the South team, the comeback was initiated.
That started with Reaves, who caught fire after a slow start. Reaves scored nine points in the opening minutes of the second half to ignite the offense. He finished with 14 points.
"Everybody on the bench was talking how I'm trash and that I don't even need to play no more," Reaves joked. "So I had to turn these boys up. I had to do something. We've known each other all through high school and we finally got to play with each other. It felt real good."
.@tarponhoops guard @almightyreaves hits the 3, but the North trails 39-31 with 8:00 left in the half. pic.twitter.com/1fasYxWDjc— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) March 31, 2019
Reaves then passed the torch to Morrill, who scored eight straight points to bring the North to within three points at the 10-minute mark. Morrill hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
"We were down by like 30 and we were like, 'We can't lose by 30,'" Morrill said. "I just started hitting shots. It was fun, a whole bunch of messing around, but still hitting shots."
The North took the lead on a layup from Lehigh's Tom Rene with 8:40 left in the game and maintained that cushion.
The game was filled with playful jawing, deep 3's and impressive dunks. As time began to wind down, Gainey got the ball in transition and set himself up for a flashy windmill dunk that put the dagger in the South's hopes for a win. Gainey scored a team-high 19.
After cherry picking for the past three minutes, @Tk_2Turnt finally gets his dunk lol pic.twitter.com/V4vEUj5yFO— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) March 31, 2019
It was a fun way for the seniors to cap their careers and for the Port Charlotte seniors, it was one last memory on the court for a group that has played together since 7th grade.
With Pirates coach Kip Rhoten looking on from the North bench, it was a fitting end to four successful careers.
"I enjoyed it," Rhoten said. "It was fun, it was rewarding. I liked there at the end, it was a close game and I turned around to one of my assistants and I said, 'We'll win this.' He asked why. I said 'because they're not gonna wanna lose.' It was fun to watch."
NORTH 118, SOUTH 113
Local leaders: Gainey (19), Reaves (14), Perry (12), Morrill (11), Romero (8), Fleurissant (6), Battle (2)
