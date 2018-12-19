ENGLEWOOD – Teams have figured out the best way to keep up with the Lemon Bay High School girls soccer team. Don’t try to run with them.
Oasis, a charter high school from Cape Coral, played the collapse-and-counter strategy to perfection Tuesday, negating the Manta Rays speed and coming out with a 2-0 victory in a non-district matchup.
MacKenzie Morano scored early and had a big hand in the second goal late for Oasis (7-2) as Lemon Bay tried to tie the game with the Sharks playing with 10 players.
Lemon Bay has won just one of its last four matches. After losing two straight, Oasis has won its last two.
Jouko Gorissen, Oasis coach, said his team was able to absorb Lemon Bay’s pressure, negating their speed, especially after scoring early.
“That made it easier for us to lean back and make sure it was impossible for the opponent to score,” Gorissen said.
Lemon Bay (8-4-1) attacked early, with Zoe Melo sailing a shot high in the first minute as Oasis scrambled to figure out the Manta Rays.
They did, and the Oasis counterattack led to its first goal in the ninth minute as Morano sped downfield unassisted and kicked it past goalkeeper Taylor Mason in the far corner for a 1-0 Sharks lead.
“I got the ball in the back and just dribbled it through the defense and found the right corner,” Morano said. “We came here knowing it would be a rough game, but we came through.”
Lemon Bay needed an opening and got it in the 48th minute when Oasis’ Alexandra Acevedo was sent off after a second yellow card, putting the Sharks a player down.
However, besides a Melo shot that goalkeeper Piper Totten made a diving save on, Lemon Bay played with a little too much urgency as Morano was able to counter attack, resulting in fouls on the other end.
The last, in the 74th minute just outside the 18, resulted in a free kick for Cara Zimmerman, who chipped it over the Lemon Bay wall and into the near corner. Mason was screened and unable to spot the ball until it had deflected off her and into the net for the dagger.
“It took a lot of energy to play a man down. My players were exhausted. But this was a great experience for our players and now it’s off to the next one,” Gorissen said.
Lemon Bay coach Katie Cook said despite having possession for 85 percent of the game. She was surprised her team was unable to put the ball in the net.
“It’s disappointing we weren’t able to find the net, but sometimes things don’t go your way,” Cook said. “That goal got into our heads and suddenly everything felt pressurized. They rushed their passes and tried to go to net more often than they should and we never found that groove.”
