FORT MYERS — It may have been a school named Olive Branch, but it certainly didn’t extend much of a peaceful welcome to the Charlotte High School boys basketball team.
The Quistors outscored the Tarpons 22-5 in the second quarter to blow the game open in a 79-63 win on the first day of the City of Palms Classic basketball tournament at the Suncoast Arena in Fort Myers on Monday.
Memphis-bound Olive Branch star D.J. Jeffries was as good as advertised, scoring 38 points and 14 rebounds for the defending 5A state champs from Mississippi.
Joe Cooper had 14 points and nine assists for the Quistors (9-3), while Kyron Pleas had 10 points and eight steals for Olive Branch, which led by as much as 29 before coasting home.
“We took too many ill-advised shots in that second quarter, and against them, that’s like a turnover because they’re really good in transition,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “After a bad shot, they were able to run and that was the difference.”
Charlotte held on for a quarter as Makai Reaves hit three from behind the arc to keep the Tarpons behind 19-18.
But the shots stopped falling for Charlotte (8-2) and Jeffries got rolling, scoring 20 points and hauling in 11 rebounds in the first half alone as Olive Branch took a 41-23 lead into the locker room.
Jeffries put on a show, scoring both in the paint and from behind the arc, where he had five threes. He also didn’t allow many second chances, as all his rebounds were on the defensive end.
“I came out trying to be aggressive and win the game. We’re young, so I’m trying to be a leader,” Jeffries said. “It was our first time here and it’s a great atmosphere. I think we had some nerves and once we got them out, we were okay.”
“Jeffries is really good. He has a different game, it’s so smooth. He has the whole package and makes those around him better,” Massolio said.
Charlotte was able to make the score respectable late. Tre Carroll held his own as a sophomore with 19 points and 11 boards. Ahmad Johnson overcame a tough start to score 18, while Makai Reaves added 14, 11 in the first quarter, with seven assists.
Carroll trumpeted Massolio, saying the Tarpons weren’t playing as a team when they had to. When they did, it was too late.
“We were passing the ball once and jacking it up. Shooting 25-footers isn’t our game,” Carroll said. “We started playing as a team and making defensive stops later. But D.J. was tough. He’s in the top 10 for a reason.”
Charlotte will play Riverview Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. The Rams lost to Oak Hill from Virginia.
OLIVE BRANCH 79, CHARLOTTE 63
Olive Branch 19 22 17 21 — 79
Charlotte 18 5 12 28 — 63
Olive Branch (79): D.J. Jeffries 38, Joe Cooper 14, Wes Taylor 10, C.J. Owens 10, Pleas 4, Whitney 3. Totals 30(10) 9-17 79.
Charlotte (63): Tre Carroll 19, Ahmad Johnson 18, Makai Reaves 14, Scribner 9, Gainer 3. Totals: 25(9) 4-8 63
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.