An ongoing labor dispute between Lee County and area referees forced the cancellation of Charlotte High's preseason scrimmage against Mariner Friday night and places the Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay's games in jeopardy.

The Lee County School Board announced Wednesday the cancellation of all home football scrimmages this week due to a dispute with the South Gulf Football Officials Association.

The School District of Lee County posted a statement on its Facebook page which stated, in part: "It is with great disappointment that we are writing this to inform you that all home high school football scrimmages will not be played this week due to breach of contract by the South Gulf Football Officials Association (SGFOA).

"We want to make it clear that we absolutely agree officials should be compensated at a higher rate, and have promised to lead that charge when their contract comes up for renewal with the FHSAA. We will continue to work on a resolution to this matter so our athletes can play, our coaches can coach, our bands can play, our cheerleaders can cheer, and our families and communities can support their teams."

Despite originally relying on SGFOA referees, the Pirates and Mantas still have an outside chance of securing officials since they were scheduled to play games outside Lee County.

Lemon Bay is slated to play at LaBelle and Port Charlotte plans to host North Fort Myers on Friday. As of now, there is no definitive answer on if they will be able to play, though both schools remain optimistic.

"We might end up canceled, but as of right now it's not for sure," Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. "But it's a very disappointing situation for the kids and the parents, because they've worked so hard for football season. Not just the coaches, you got volunteers, support staff and the (most deserving) are the kids."

Lemon Bay Athletic Director Ryan Lavallee was assured that he will have refs for the Mantas' Kickoff Classic. He said that a contract was signed and both Lemon Bay and LaBelle expect to play Friday.

"The FHSAA told me that I still have officials coming," Lavallee said. "They guaranteed me officials. I'm keeping my fingers crossed."

Port Charlotte also had a signed contract, according to Athletic Director Bob Bruglio. But even with a contract, if the officials are not a part of a certified association, thus they can not referee games per FHSAA bylaws. According to FHSAA spokesperson Kyle Niblett, the SGFOA was not a sanctioned association as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

There were reports that the SGFOA and Lee County had a deal in place Tuesday night, but it never came to fruition.

"Nothing at this point has changed," Bruglio said. "It doesn't look good. The scary part is that there's a chance we could lose the whole season. I asked on our part since we weren't Lee County and they said (the cancellation) wasn't official yet. If they can work things out (Thursday) and everybody can come to an agreement then possibly we can have a game on Friday. But it doesn't look good."

Charlotte does not use SGFOA officials, but was slated to play in Lee County. Athletic Director Brian Nolan said they requested to move the game to Thursday at Charlotte, but were told officials weren't available.

"I'm really disappointed for our kids and our community who were really looking forward to this," he said. "This isn't like basketball or baseball where you get 25 games in a season. We get one practice game, that's it."

This all comes in the wake of a back and forth between SGFOA, the Florida High School Athletics Association and Lee County. The SGFOA was demanding a pay raise or its officials were refusing to work this season. The FHSAA approved a pay raise for all sports earlier this month that goes into effect for the 2020-21 school year.

Bruglio said there is a conference call scheduled for noon today that should bring some clarity on whether games will continue on Friday and in the foreseeable future. But, for now, he says the main people getting hurt by this dispute is the players.

"In the grand scheme of things, the people who are losing out are the kids," Bruglio said. "They make no money and have come out and busted their butts since December in this heat. For some of them that are seniors, it will be their last classic. It will be their last first senior game that they won't ever give back. It sickens me for these kids."