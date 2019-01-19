Maybe it was the early morning start, or jitters playing in a tournament that has featured future NBA stars Ben Simmons and Kevin Knox, but the North Port Bobcats boys basketball team looked out of place early in the Wally Keller Classic at Charlotte High. Luckily for them they found their rhythm in the second quarter and went on to beat the Mariner Tritons 46-33.
The Tritons pulled out to a 16-7 lead after the first quarter, but North Port was able to hold them to just 17 points over the final three quarters and leave with a victory in the tournament.
“We knew they wanted to go high-low with their bigs and yesterday we practiced it,” said North Port coach Ryan Power. “After the first quarter, we talked to (our team) about help side pressure. Half way through the third when we switched to zone it threw off their game-plan of going high-low and kept them on the perimeter; and forced some long jumpers that got us into transition.”
Bobcats senior Mitch Tosi was named the game’s outstanding player as he scored seven of his points after the first buzzer, five coming off of free throws. Tosi also corralled five rebounds— three offensive—and was active on defense, keeping the Mariners forwards at bay.
North Port made their move in the second quarter, taking a two-point lead before the Tritons tied it at 23 to head into halftime. After the break, it was all Bobcats.
Senior Eric Baker led North Port with 14 points on Saturday, with seven rebounds. Fellow senior Joshua Hogue had eight rebounds to lead the way and chipped in nine points of his own.
The Bobcats outscored Mariner 16–7, 12-6 and 9-4 after the first quarter as their defense found their footing more as the game went on, holding the Tritons to 4-12 shooting in the second half, including 1-8 from three-point range.
On the offensive side, North Port shot 50 percent in the second quarter and were 7-11 in free throws in the second half to hold onto the lead. The Bobcats ended the night with 14 offensive rebounds to aid in second chance attempts in the win against Mariner.
North Port will host Gulf Coast for their final district game on Jan. 22 before taking on Charlotte on Jan. 24.
“We have a two game winning streak going into it,” Power said about the upcoming game against Gulf Coast. “I think we’re playing pretty good right now. We can’t afford to have a slow start against them, but very happy with the way our defense is able to adjust.”
