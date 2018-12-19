NORTH PORT — The North Port Bobcats and the Venice Indians weren’t expecting to play Wednesday night. With Sarasota County Schools cancelling all activities on Thursday due to severe weather, the teams moved up their matchup. The teams got off to slow starts but Nick Passamonte caught fire in the second quarter en route to 30 points and led the host Bobcats to a 60-50 win over their rivals the Venice Indians.
“It wasn’t something I expected,” Passamonte said. “Honestly, I didn’t really feel good in warmups but once the second one went down my teammates found me.”
Venice led in the first quarter as Chip Barber opened the scoring with a driving runner in the lane. Passamonte responded with his first of seven threes in the game for North Port.
“Nick hit some shots and gave us momentum early,” Bobcats coach Ryan Power said. “When he’s shooting like that it makes the gym electric.”
Despite facing Baron Collier Tuesday night, the Bobcats were quicker to loose balls in the first quarter and put the clamps on Venice’s high scoring attack and held a 13-8 lead at the end of the first.
“When you’re a team like us and rely on your defense it makes it easier to play,” Power said. “Once we get playing defense and moving our feet, it makes it easier for us on both ends.”
The Bobcats fed Passamonte in the second quarter and he responded with 10 points in the frame but without much help from his teammates, the Indians used a balance attack to take a 28-27 lead at halftime. Christian Rodriguez scored five points for Venice while Chason Rockymore and Brett Keyso scored four each.
“Our offense works better when we have a lot of guys involved,” Indians coach John Flynn said. “When we don’t have to rely on one player we can be dangerous.”
North Port pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Venice 21-9 behind 13 points from Passamonte. Venice went cold as they managed to make two shots from the field in the third quarter.
“I just knew I had to keep shooting,” Passamonte said. “My teammates helped me by drawing defenders and giving me good shots.”
The Indians got as close as 54-48 on a three by Spencer Green but couldn’t get any closer.
“I’m proud of our players and how they were able to bounce back after a late game change,” Power said. “It’s always good to get a win against a quality opponent like Venice.
Passamonte led the Bobcats with 30 points while Mitch Tosi scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and passed out four assists. Eric Baker added six points, six rebounds and three assists.
For Venice, Rockymore scored ten points and pulled down four rebounds while Barber pitched in with nine points and five rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.