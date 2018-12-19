Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Windy. Thunderstorms likely, accompanied by heavy rainfall at times. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers in the evening then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.