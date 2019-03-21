Passion pushes Arango to become the best

His passion is clearly seen any time he steps on the field and his leadership is often unmatched.
North Port forward Camilo Arango loves to outsmart an opposing keeper, and he absolutely hates to lose.
Sometimes his passion for winning, which stems from the intense devotion to the game he inherited from his home country of Colombia, boils over and gives off an unfair depiction of who he really is.
He doesn’t yell at refs because of arrogance, it’s because of his adoration for a game he’s played since he was a child and a burning desire to compete on every 50-50 ball and every attack.
“The love I have for this sport makes me into a different person on and off the pitch,” Arango said. “It makes me competitive and somewhat aggressive, especially being in the role of a leader this year. Anyone who has love for something, especially a sport, would understand me.
“I always want to be playing soccer, I always want to be training. I’m just trying to get the best out of me every game”
His fire and sometimes freakish quickness and athleticism made him a hard player to defend. A 20-goal season earned him the title of the Sun’s Boys Soccer Player of the year.
“You’ve got to respect him,” North Port coach Joey Sorbino said. “Whether they mark him with three guys or one guy or if he’s running free, you know he’s gonna make a difference in the game regardless and that’s a special player.”
Sorbino has known Arango and most of the North Port players for some time. A former player with the Bobcats, he’s been involved with the program and club teams in the area as Arango has come up.
But when tryouts came ahead of Arango’s senior year, Sorbino saw a different mentality in his striker — a desire to make the leap from good to great.
“He came up to me at tryouts and said, ‘This is my year,’” Sorbino said. “They can talk all they want, but I wanted them to know that nothing is gonna come of it until they back it up on the field. From Day 1, he understood that he had to prove himself first and he did that and he led them. He needs to feed himself with the highest opposition possible, and he does that.”
Despite playing a big role, passion and heart only go so far in the world of sports. So what makes Arango so difficult to game plan for?
Well, he’s lightning fast, quite agile with the ball and possesses a strong soccer IQ.
Port Charlotte goalkeeper Hunter Cole has seen it first hand over the past few years. The two played on the same team back in middle school. Now in high school, Cole had the challenge of lining up across from him.
“He knows my weaknesses well,” Cole joked. “I’ve played with him my entire life. Since he was young, he could always adapt to different styles of play and pressure.”
Cole said one of the hardest position for a keeper to defend Arango is in one-on-one situations. Arango’s unpredictability turns a potential save into a sure-fire goal with ease.
“It’s unpredictable where he’ll shoot,” Cole said. “It’s just straight reaction at that point.”
Coming into his senior season, Arango was bold in his aspirations. He wanted the single-season record of 28 goals. Though he fell short, 20 goals is nothing to look down upon. After a blazing start to the season — 14 goals in 12 games — opposing teams began to notice, constantly throwing physical double teams his way and diminishing his goal totals.
“When he touches the ball, there’s three guys flocking to him,” Sorbino said. “When you score goals, that’s what happens. But also, when you’re a great player that’s what happens. Their game plan is to shut him down.
“He doesn’t get frazzled easily, he carries the weight on his shoulders well. That’s not something he’s had in the past. This year he’s matured and the leadership we got from him and the other captains this year is one of the main difference on the team.”
Twenty goals created 20 memories for Arango in his final season as a Bobcat, but the memory that stands out is the one goal he couldn’t get.
Down 2-1 against Braden River in the district semifinal, North Port needed a score to force overtime in the second half, but couldn’t get it as the season, and his high school career, came to a close.
Arango doesn’t know what’s in store for him after high school. He is confident he’ll be playing collegiate soccer, but is still in talks with some schools. For now, it’s up in the air.
As one of the better offensive weapons to come through North Port High, Arango became a go-to person for young players to look up to and model themselves after.
That’s the legacy Arango wants to leave behind — a passionate, hard-working athlete that gives everything to the sport he loves.
“It was good helping all the younger kids, pushing them, training them,” Arango said. “I stepped up this season. I knew I had to fill that role of being a leader on the team. I’ll tell them all my experiences to help them and motivate them. I want them to have good seasons after I leave, so I do what I can to help.”
Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.