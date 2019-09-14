Sometimes when the Venice football team is faced with a fourth down and long, punter Dustin Smith isn’t sure if his name will be called.
The Indians have already gone for it on fourth and 10 or longer multiple times this season, and didn’t punt the ball once in their 44-0 win over St. Petersburg.
“It surprises me sometimes because I’ll be ready to go punt on fourth and 10 and he’ll go for it,” Smith said of head coach John Peacock. “We usually get it, so it works out for the team.
“In most situations, I’m OK with it, but sometimes I’m like, ‘Wow, I kinda wanted to punt on that one.’”
But while Smith would like a few more in-game reps, he knows the less he’s on the field, the better Venice is doing. As far as Peacock is concerned, he’d prefer if Smith and other punters get the majority of their work in outside of games.
“They get to punt every day in practice,” Peacock said. “That’s my least favorite play is punting. I’ve never left a game saying, ‘If I would have punted the ball, we would have won.’”
Peacock has established a reputation of gutsy play-calling — highlighted by choosing to go for two in double-overtime last week against Trinity Christian Academy.
Like that game-winning 2-point conversion, Peacock’s gambles have often turned into momentous plays for Venice.
Take for instance his decision to go for it on fourth down and three near midfield against Braden River in the 2017 regional semifinals. Leading by two with 3 minutes to go, Peacock called Jaivon Heiligh’s number and the receiver delivered with a touchdown to put the game out of reach.
“We could have given the ball back to them with a chance to win the game, but we went for it and ended up scoring a touchdown,” he said. “That sealed the game.
“There’s been some big games where it works out in our favor. I think it’s paid off in the long run.”
In 2018, Peacock and the Indians went for it on fourth down 39 times in 14 games — converting 29 times for a 74 percent success rate. So far this year, Venice has already gone for it on fourth down 20 times through three games, completing 12 of those attempts.
Though it’s becoming more common to forego punting in high school and college football, Peacock’s decision making still can make some of his assistants wince from time to time.
“That can be such a game-changer, you want to know you have the percentages in your favor,” said passing game coordinator Jerry McManus, who calls plays along with Peacock. “It varies with spot on the field, score of the game and momentum. It’s hard to say until you actually get in that situation.
“But when you do cash in on a fourth-down play, there is a huge pickup in momentum.”
Undoubtedly, there are times when the risks backfire.
Though Peacock didn’t attempt to go for it on fourth down in Week 1 against IMG Academy until the second half when the game was nearly out of reach, a couple of unsuccessful tries turned the game into a blowout quickly. But for the 13-year head coach, the goal is to win the game, not keep the score respectable.
With Venice going for it on fourth down just about seven times per game so far in 2019, it wouldn’t be a shock if another one of Peacock’s calls turns into a make or break move a game or two.
“I don’t think it’s anything I consciously do,” he said. “If I feel like we can get the first down, I go for it. I would think that these guys are starting to learn that, ‘Hey, coach has confidence in us to go for it if we don’t get the first three.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.