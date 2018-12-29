A night after senior Brandon Gainey helped lead the Port Charlotte men’s basketball team to victory, it was another star senior, Tyler Perry, who was instrumental in the 56-31 victory over the Leto Falcons.
Perry scored 17 points Saturday night at the Ryan D. Provencher Holiday Shootout at Lemon Bay High. The Pirates got off to an inauspicious start, leading 4-2 with just over three minutes to play in the first quarter and taking an uninspiring 9-5 lead into the second.
Even with a senior-laden team, Pirates coach Kip Rhoten felt as though his players may have taken the winless Falcons, who traveled with just six players from Tampa, for granted.
“It’s not always as good as it seems, and it’s not always as bad as it seems,” said Rhoten of the Pirates performance Saturday night.
Leto didn’t hang close for too much longer, however, as the Pirates talent, maturity and basketball IQ started to overwhelm their undermanned opponent.
The lone bright spot statistically for the Falcons was the play of junior guard Saizhon Stephens, who scored 13 points and forced the Pirates to place added pressure on Stephens to try to get his teammates more involved.
Defensively, Port Charlotte stifled the Falcons, alternating press and trap techniques in the half court, ultimately forcing 15 turnovers. At a point, the senior group seemed to sense the game was too close and started to be more vocal and upped the intensity.
“Bottom line, we played pretty good defense,” said Rhoten. “We almost held them within the 20s, they scored one there at the end, but we did a good job there.”
Offensively, the Pirates seemed to find a better rhythm as the game went on. After shooting 2-9 from the field in the first quarter, they scored at a 50 percent clip in the second and ended the night a manageable 21-48.
Rhoten was visibly frustrated with the play of his starting five to begin the game and said when he made substitutions he “chewed into them a bit,” as the Port Charlotte reserves were able to add some distance on the scoreboard.
The Pirates shot just 3-15 from beyond the arc but were 11-13 from the charity stripe and out rebounded Leto 30-15.
After the game, a player from each team was awarded a plaque for being named to the Provencher Shootout All First Team. Stephens took home the award for Leto, for the Pirates it was senior point guard Alex Romero with the honors.
