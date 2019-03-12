The Charlotte girls tennis team defeated Port Charlotte 5-2 on Tuesday at home. The Tarpons got wins in singles from Sofia Scalvini (6-4, 6-1), Liz Davis (7-5, 6-0), Paige Kehoe (7-5, 6-3) and Alina Bosshard (6-0, 6-1). In doubles, Scalvini and Davis won 8-5. Port Charlotte's lone win came from Megan Corn 3-6, 6-2, 12-10.
