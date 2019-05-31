You are the owner of this article.
PHOTOS: Lemon Bay hosts 32nd annual Manta Ray Basketball Camp

  By JACOB HOAG Sports Writer
Lemon Bay High School hosts the 32nd annual Manta Ray Basketball Camp, which opened Thursday and ends today.

The camp was started by Thomas Catanzarite and is continued as the longest running youth camp in southwest Florida.

In total, the camp brought in around 30 young athletes ranging from 5th to 9th grade. Lemon Bay boys basketball coach Sean Huber ran the camp this year after participating in it as a child.

On Day 2 of the camp, participants worked on everything from coming off screens to post moves to free throw shootings. They ended the day with some 3-on-3 work.

