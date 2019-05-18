Spring has come to an end as all teams have completed their games. Here's a quick wrap-up of how things went:
Charlotte Tarpons
The Tarpons played two teams on Friday, beating Cape Coral 20-7 and Gulf Coast 20-0. Jeremiah Harvey filled in admirably at quarterback, the running backs go seven deep and the defense is as stingy as always. Harvey scored three times and totaled 187 yards.
Port Charlotte Pirates
Port Charlotte was able to rebound in the second half to force a 12-12 tie with Dunbar. Senior Linebacker Devin Hunter forced a fumble late in the fourth quarter to set up the game-tying drive that was capped with a 5-yard rushing touchdown from Ja'nyrien Washington. Washington scored twice and the Pirate defense forced two turnovers.
Venice Indians
Led by one of the top backs in the country, Lakeland edged Venice 33-30. The Dreadnoughts amassed 389 rushing yards in the game. An interception thwarted the potential game-winning drive.
Lemon Bay Mantas
After overcoming a heap of obstacles in 2018, the Mantas kick off 2019 with a 10-6 win over Island Coast. With nine new starters on defense, Lemon Bay held firm on the goal line, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth down to seal the win.
North Port Bobcats
North Port had to wait an extra day for its game after a nasty storm forced the team to reschedule. On Saturday, the Bobcats fell 34-23 to Booker, but found two breakout candidates along the way. Running back Jeff Terry scored twice in the game and linebacker Bradley Augustin forced two fumbles and had a pick-6.
