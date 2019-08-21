Smack in the middle of Port Charlotte's strong defensive showing in Friday's preseason victory over North Fort Myers stood the Pirates' twin defensive anchors.
Senior inside linebackers Devin Hunter and Joshua Clerjuste helped to lead a Port Charlotte effort that saw two forced fumbles and a pair of defensive stands inside the 10-yard line.
The duo bring plenty of experience to the middle of that defense. Hunter has been a starter since his sophomore season and Clerjuste played all of last season after suffering from an ACL tear as a sophomore.
"They're just tough," Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. "They want to practice every day. They want to do the little things well and don't look to take a shortcut. Man, it's hard to find guys like that."
The two have stood side by side since playing for the Port Charlotte's Bandits in Pop Warner.
Though they manned different positions initially — Hunter played offensive and defensive line and Clerjuste defensive end — they began to build a bond that would carry over into their high school careers. It wasn't until their final year of Pop Warner that they got the chance to play linebacker together for the first time.
"We call it the buddy system," Clerjuste said. "I feel like we have the same mentality. The way we get our work done. It feels good knowing he's by my side. I know what type of player he is and together we're great."
As the years passed, Hunter and Clerjuste grew closer and more instinctive as a pair. Both are trusted to relay the defensive schemes and each has an above average understanding of offensive schemes.
Hunter and Clerjuste both made plays that sparked rallies in the Pirates last two games — the spring game against Dunbar in May and Friday's North Fort Myers' matchup.
Clerjuste showed his instincts and athletic ability on a third down stop that held North Fort Myers to a short field goal. With Hunter tied up on a blitz, Clerjuste sprinted from midfield, outrunning two teammates to bring down scrambling Red Knight quarterback Parker Odell near the sideline, shy of the marker.
Nice stop by @PCHSPiratesFB defense to hold on third down. FG upcoming. @joshuaclerjuste pic.twitter.com/K4dDBqc8NT— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) August 17, 2019
In the spring game, Hunter made a similar play. Late in the fourth quarter, he chased down athletic Dunbar quarterback Jarques Riggins and stripped the ball at the Pirates' 35-yard line. The turnover allowed Port Charlotte to drive down and tie the game with four minutes remaining.
They seem to sense when one needs to aid in filling a gap or shift in coverage.
"Me and him have that chemistry," Hunter said. "On the field, I know he has my back and I got his back. I know if he over scrapes a hole, I'm gonna be there to fill. It's knowing where we are on the field at all times."
Ingman views them as "old school" guys, who play and practice the right way. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound tandem enjoy lifting, constantly have their nose in the play books or are watching game film and have genuine enjoyment in preparing for Friday nights. They don't just turn it on for the big show, they put in the work before, during and after practice.
And it's easy to see how that attitude is reflected by the rest of the unit. When Hunter and Clerjuste are on the field, the defense has a different swagger. From the D-line to the secondary, everything feeds off the middle.
Their energy could be the secret sauce to spark a run to the playoffs.
"They know how hungry we are," Hunter said. "Everyone's hungry. With our mindset coming into the game, they know we mean business.
"With the team we have this year, we have a lot of potential. Every year we have a team that can make it far, but we only make it to what, first round? We're not trying to be that team in December that had potential. We see the talent. We may not have the numbers, but we're gonna work with what we have."
