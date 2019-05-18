With the offense still knocking off the rust in the first half of the annual spring game, the Port Charlotte defense had to hold back an athletic offense full of Division I potential.
It was far from pretty, but they accomplished the feat, holding the Tigers to just 12 points and allowing the Pirate offense to find its groove in a 12-12 tie.
“Can’t say enough,” Ingman said of his defense. “The quarterback’s a D-I guy, the running back’s got offers from Tennessee, the other skill guy’s got D-I offers. For our guys to play that hard for that many reps and they just kept playing. They played phenomenal. Offensively we have to help them.”
Both of Dunbar’s touchdowns were aided by missed tackles, which comes with an athletic offense such as the Tigers’. After a quarter and a half full of 3-and-outs and punts, the Tigers finally broke through.
With 2:47 left in the first half, Dunbar running back Brandon Benjamin, who led the Tigers in rushing as a junior, broke loose up the right side for an 11-yard score. The extra point was blocked.
After adjusting things during halftime, the Pirates found a bit more consistency and used the short passing game to get rising junior quarterback Logan Rogers into a rhythm.
“Bear came out in the first half and didn’t have his best night, but in the second half, we gotta remember that the joker’s a sophomore,” Ingman said. “Even though he played a full season of varsity, he’s still just a sophomore. The growth he made mentally tonight being able to come back, along with the rest of our team, is very encouraging.”
Port Charlotte thought it had its first score of the game on a long, tackle-breaking run by Washington, but it was called back for an illegal shift.
Dunbar tacked on another score from Benjamin, this time taking it 27-yards up the middle with 10:37 left in the fourth quarter. The two-point conversion was successful, but called back due to penalty and the second attempt was thwarted.
After a 19-yard touchdown run from Washington on the ensuing possession, Port Charlotte was down just six after a blocked PAT. But they had to stop Dunbar, who was charging into their territory.
Enter the Pirate defense again, who came up clutch at just the right time.
With third down on the Pirate 35, a botched snap flew over the head of Dunbar quarterback Jarques Riggins, who attempted to prolong the play by scrambling.
As he tried to throw the ball away, Port Charlotte linebacker Devin Hunter stripped the ball and recovered it near midfield.
“It’s about hustling to the football,” Hunter said. “You hustle to the football, plays like that can happen. Every one on defense, we just have to play as a team. It’s just chemistry and it kept us together.”
That set up another strong offensive drive filled with quarterback runs and short passing. The drive was capped by a 5-yard option run from Washington to score and tie the game with 4:22 left. The PAT went wide right.
The Pirates would recover the onside kick, but were unable to drive down the field. Dunbar opted not to play overtime.
“We played incredibly poor in the first half and struggled with their athleticism,” Ingman said. “It finally slowed down for us once we got them a little more tired. The kids came out the second half and showed flashes of what they could be.”
