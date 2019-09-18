Walking out to the pool during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio De Janeiro, swimmer Melanie Margalis' nerves had her on edge as she competed in her first Olympics.
Once she admitted to herself that she was nervous, the Ferris wheel inside her head began to slow and the butterflies began to settle — a little trick she picked up through years of competing.
Margalis, a gold medalist in the 4x200 relay with Team USA that year, told that story and many others to the Port Charlotte High swim team on Wednesday. The meeting was set up by TrueSport, a company tasked with educating the next wave of athletes on good and ethical practices.
"I didn't learn a lot of the important values until college and my professional career," Margalis said. "I think it's important for younger kids to learn how special that sport can be. I know from my personal experience doing clinics with Olympians and hearing things from them, it's a lot different than hearing it from their coach."
Margalis spent the first 20 minutes of practice talking about her experiences and fielding dozens of questions ranging from being overlooked early on to nutrition to training.
After that she dove in the pool with the team and helped them work on their technique.
"We're all just really excited," junior Yaritza Ramirez said. "It's cool to see someone who's been swimming for so long and knowing how fast she is and how great she is, it's a great experience for us."
This was the third local stop on the tour for Margalis and TrueSport. They previously visited Lemon Bay and Venice high schools. The programs were selected based on recommendations from U.S. Swimming.
The unique part of this trip was that the company's ambassador, Margalis, actually got to meet with a team competing in her same sport. That's something that TrueSport Events and Operations Coordinator Aubrey Shaw says doesn't happen often. Having that one-on-one time benefits both the program and the sport.
"This is unique," Shaw said. "She actually gets to get into the pool and have that experience with the kids. Our whole mission is to go out and talk to young athletes about sportsmanship, character building and clean and healthy performance.
"Part of the TrueSport program is having Olympic, Paralympic and national team athletes come out and talk with the kids because their name means a lot, they're really inspirational folks. (Melanie) has been a great Ambassador for us in that regard."
Many of the Pirates spent Tuesday night researching Margalis in preparation for Wednesday's practice. Ramirez said she wanted to know as much as she could prior to meeting her, but found out much more in person.
"For sure if you go to my Instagram right now it's open to her page on my phone," Ramirez joked. "We all did it. Today she talked about her college experience, how her lifestyle was and some of her best times and favorite events. It was great to hear how she grew up."
One of the many perks of having someone of Margalis' caliber speak to the team was that the swimmers got a different perspective on training and competition.
Going forward, that will be invaluable as Port Charlotte has high hopes of regionals and beyond.
"It's a fantastic opportunity just to talk to somebody of her nature and we're doubly blessed that she's gonna get in and swim and the kids can observe," Port Charlotte coach JR Whaley said. "The best way that they learn is to watch somebody who's been there at the highest level."
