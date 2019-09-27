The Port Charlotte boys golf team entered the third and final day of the Charlotte County Championship with a 43 stroke lead and little reason to worry.
With such a big cushion through the first 18 holes of the 36-hole event, the Pirates focused on enjoying the day — pulling away for an 86-stroke victory at the Palms Golf Course of Rotonda Golf & Country Club on Friday afternoon.
The Pirates (659 team score) beat out Lemon Bay (745) and Charlotte (761) to win the county championship, with four of their players making the six-man All-County team.
“I don’t think we’ve ever had four kids a part of the All-County team,” Port Charlotte coach Rodney Taylor said. “This team likes to go out there and have fun. They don’t let a lot of things bother them.
Marc Kaneko-Fujii led the field with a 74 on the final day and a 159 total over 36 holes. Fellow Pirates Eddie Lainhart (161) and Zach Starkey (162) were close behind, with Stephen Lomski (178) fifth overall. Bryce Hayse of Charlotte shot a 170 to come in fourth and Charlie Dillmore of Lemon Bay shot a 182 to round out the All-County team.
With four Port Charlotte players finishing in the top five individuals, the Pirates are feeling good about their chances of returning to the state championship for the second straight season on Nov. 5.
“If we play like this come districts, especially at our own course, we’ll be fine,” Fujii said. “We should be able to take home our sixth district title in a row.”
Lady Mantas keep county trophy
The girls golf Charlotte County Championship trophy has remained at Lemon Bay High School for 15 of the past 20 years coming into Friday, and the Lady Mantas made sure it will stay there for at least another year.
Led by the tournament’s top two individuals in Hailey Lainhart (82) and Christain Chandler (83), Lemon Bay beat the field by 72 strokes.
“It’s a goal that we always want to be the best in the county,” Lemon Bay girls golf coach Darrell Roach said. “The girls are aware of it and it’s something that we shoot for to keep that tradition going.
“Our top three are really carrying us and you saw that today. But I’ve also had girls step in to that No. 4 position and perform, which is key for us.”
The Lady Mantas shot a team score of 372, followed by Port Charlotte at 444 and Charlotte at 480. For a team that entered this season with three players new to the game of golf, Lemon Bay’s 9-1 record has the team excited about its chances in the upcoming district tournament on Oct. 14 at Saint Andrew’s South Golf Course.
“I’m pretty happy with where we’re at right now,” Roach said. “In our district, I’m sure we’ll be top three and make it on to regionals.”
