PUNTA GORDA — In the middle of November on a chilly night at the Pirates Cove, the Charlotte Lady Tarpons soccer team came in won a tightly contested match 1-0. That was the second game of the season for each team. The rematch was slated for December, but was ultimately canceled due to inclement weather.
Thursday night the make-up game for that early season rematch played out much unlike the first match, besides the cool weather. After just one goal in the first meeting, a match that looked like it might be a 0-0 draw, Thursday saw six goals scored and a 3-3 finish.
Statistically the night could not have been any closer as well. Besides each scoring three goals, both teams had 19 shots. Charlotte had 18 shots on goal compared to Port Charlotte’s 14 and Charlotte had three corner kicks to outpace the Pirates’ two.
“Our girls wanted this win very badly for our seniors,” said Tarpons head coach Amanda Carr. “I feel bad our seniors didn’t get to finish this game with a win. Ultimately our underclassmen understand this rivalry and are hungry for more.”
Carr and her team may have felt letdown after the Lady Tarpons took an early 3-0 lead on breakaways. Cely Zervos scores two goals on three shots on the night and Kalli Pho added a goal on five shots for Charlotte.
Port Charlotte would fight their way back, however, with two goals coming off of nice crosses from the outside and a handball in the box setting up the Pirates game-tying goal.
The Pirates third goal came with just over three minutes played in the second half, and the score would stay even for the remainder of the night. Port Charlotte put pressure on the Tarpons late, attempting nine shots after the game-tying goal, including a penalty kick, but were not able to put the game winner in the back of the net.
