To know how Tuesday’s matchup played out for the Port Charlotte (8-0, 4-0) and Lemon Bay (3-3, 2-2) boys basketball teams, take what Pirates coach Kip Rhoten had to say in all seriousness.
“We got off to a slow start, a slow middle and a slow end,” said Rhoten. “But we came over here and found a way to win.”
The slow start, middle and end wasn’t limited to Port Charlotte, as the Manta Rays also struggled all night as well, leading to a 44-28 victory for the Pirates.
At the end of the first quarter, the Pirates led 11-2 without senior Tyler Perry, who was seen with crutches on the sideline.
Despite missing one of their better players, and Rhoten fighting an illness himself, he said his team will be fine moving forward.
“We had a big game last night, a couple got boys banged up, a couple boys are sick,” said Rhoten. “But we played good enough to win and I’ll take it.”
Part of the reason the Pirates played good enough on Tuesday to overcome the sloppy night was the difference in 3-point shooting for the teams.
Lemon Bay was held to 1 of 10 from behind the arc and the Pirates shot a more manageable 7-20 in the win.
Junior Colby Schmutz shot 3-6 from 3-point range and ended with a game-high 11 points. Senior Brandon Gainey was 2-5 on 3-point attempts and a perfect 4-4 at the free throw line to chip in 10 for the Pirates.
Lemon Bay grabbed 11 offensive rebounds, was fouled 18 times and ended the night even in turnover differential, but were not able to consistently put the ball in the basket, leading to the loss. The Mantas shot just 47 percent from the stripe and 26 percent from the field.
The Pirates looked out of rhythm on a night that followed their big victory over rival Charlotte and Rhoten thinks his team will now take advantage of the upcoming break in play.
“Now we get a chance to kind of regroup, get everybody healthy,” said Rhoten. “It gives us a chance to reflect on the first half of the season, and work on some things to get better at down the stretch.”
The Pirates signature athleticism looked lacking against Lemon Bay’s lengthy front court, as evidenced by the amount of offensive rebounds for the Mantas, and Port Charlotte not being able to connect on the alley-oops and dunks they’ve displayed in the first half.
After putting up 82 points against Community Christian on Saturday, Lemon Bay took a big step back against the Pirates, scoring in double digits in just one quarter. They will look to get back on track with three more district games before Christmas.
