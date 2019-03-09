PUNTA GORDA – One thing you can say about the Port Charlotte High School boys track and field team; there isn’t much they can’t do.
The Pirates scored well in the track and field events, winning three events and scoring high in the others to roll to an easy team victory Friday at the Charlotte Invitational Track meet at Charlotte High School.
Meanwhile, the girls team race came down to the final event, with three teams still in the hunt, with Lakewood Ranch edging out Charlotte and Venice.
Port Charlotte’s boys ended up with 137 points, easily besting runner-up Venice (100) and Lakewood Ranch (99) in a close battle for second.
Brandon Leacock won two events in the discus and shot put for Port Charlotte, and John Perez Dunn teamed with Joseph Bishop for a one-two finish in the 3200 meters that wrapped the event up for the Pirates.
Leacock got his best efforts early on, putting the pressure on his opponents, but said he needed to do better to make his first trip to states.
“I was okay. Kind of mediocre. I came out of the gate great in the discus but came up short on the other two,” Leacock said. “I threw about 45 feet on my first shot put. I want to break the school record of 48 in the short put and 148 in discus.
Port Charlotte’s girls finished seventh with 44 points, with most coming from Isabella Coogan, who won the 1600- and 3200-meter runs. Nicholette Moss was second in the long jump, and the Pirates were third in the 3200-meter relay.
Charlotte’s girls had a busy night battling Lakewood Ranch for the top spot. Natalie Jen won the pole vault and the Tarpons won the 3200- and 400-meter relays.
But it was Eunice Noel who starred for the Tarpons, winning the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, winning the latter after her rival, Ava Klein of Lakewood Ranch, fell on the third to last hurdle as she was about to pull away.
“I felt bad that she fell because she pushes me to do my best, so you have to keep on pushing,” Noel said. “When you’re a hurdler, you’re going to fall sooner or later.”
Klein’s fall nearly cost Lakewood Ranch the team title, but they were able to win the 1600-meter relay to hold on with 135 points. Charlotte was second with 129 and Venice had 126.
Charlotte’s boys, which finished fifth, had some highlights, with Chris Daniele winning the pole vault and Malakai Menzer taking the javelin.
North Port finished seventh in the boys standing and fifth in the girls. The boys placed third in the 3200 and 1600.
The girls had more success. Dahem Shel-Jean won the long jump and took second in the 100 meters, which was won by freshman Kylah Buckle, who also won the 200. Zoey Daniels was second in the shot put.
Lemon Bay saw its boys and girls both finish eighth in a nine-team field. Reece Willis was second in the boys javelin.
For the girls, Sarah Cote was runner-up in the high jump for the Manta Rays.
Charlotte Invitational at Charlotte High School
Boys
Team Results: PORT CHARLOTTE 137, VENICE 100, LAKEWOOD RANCH 99, PALMETTO RIDGE 88, CHARLOTTE 76.5, MANATEE 68, NORTH PORT 65.5, LEMON BAY 42, BAYSHORE 18
Individual results: High Jump: 1. Travis Patten (LR) 1.78m, 2. Chaney Bushman (VEN) 1.78m, 3. Marcus Telfort (PC) 1.73m; Pole Vault: 1. Jacob Daniele (CHS) 3.75m, 2. Christopher Kelley (VHS) 3.45m, 3. Richard Service (NP) 3.15m; Long Jump: 1. Michael Trapani (VEN) 6.37m, 2. Malique Dieudonne (PR) 6.28m, 3. Jaden Opalach (CHS) 5.96m; Triple Jump: 1. Michael Trapani (VEN) 12.61m, 2. Samuel Pierre (PR) 12.26m, 3. Jacob Maslanka (PC) 11.96m; Discus Throw: 1. Brandon Leacock (PC) 42,22m, 2. Paris Pratt (LR) 38.51m, 3. Brandon Jean-Pierre (PC) 37.87m; Shot Put: 1. Brandon Leacock (PC) 13.71m, 2. Marlem Louis (VEN) 13.03m 3. Wyatt Soucy (LB) 12.58m; Javelin: 1. Malakai Menzer (CHS) 40.87m, 2. Reece Willis (LB) 40.20, 3. Eric Hasier (CHS) 38.86; 3200 Relay: 1. Palmetto Ridge 8:24.65, 2. Port Charlotte 8:28.83, 3. North Port 8:29.00; 110 Hurdles: 1. James Rivera (LR) 14.25, 2. Michael Jones (PC) 17.55, 3. Virgil Luther (PC) 17.64; 100 Dash: 1. Keyon Fordham (MAN) 10.90, 2. Solomon Luther (PC) 11.38, 3. Jamal Warren (CHS) 11.47; 1600 Run: 1. Christian Garcia (PR) 4:37.26, 2. Benjamin Sweiderk (VEN) 4:41.55, 3. Gavin Laielli (LR) 4:54.69; 400 Relay: 1. Manatee (Davis, Jackson, Evans, Fordham, Alexis) 43.22, 2. Lakewood Ranch 44.09, 3. Charlotte 44.78; 400 Dash: 1. Arion Youmans (BAY) 50.08, 2. Earec Washington-Davis (MAN) 52.37, 3. Daryan Jordan (PC) 52.38; 300 Hurdles: 1. James Rivera (LR) 38.07, 2. Brandon Howard (PR) 42.88, 3. Harley Rusher (LB) 44.23; 800 Run: 1. Jonathan Reid (LR) 1:57.49, 2. Saindeley Dorsainvil (PR) 1:58.00, 3. Carson Skillman (VEN) 2:00.02; 200 Dash: 1. Irone Jackson (MAN) 23.12, 2. Bryan Davis (MAN) 23.33, 3. Solomon Luther (PC) 23.57; 3200 Run: 1. John Perez-Dunn (PC) 10:11.05, 2. Joseph Bishop (PC) 10:12.39, 3. Alberto Teijelo (VEN) 10:31.93; 1600 Relay: 1. Lakewood Ranch 3:30.61, 2. Manatee 3:36.45, 3. North Port 3:36.76.
Girls
Team Results: LAKEWOOD RANCH 135, CHARLOTTE 129, VENICE 126, PALMETTORIDGE 93, NORTH PORT 74.5, MANATEE 65, PORT CHARLOTTE 44, LEMON BAY 26.5, BAYSHORE 2
Individual results: High Jump: 1. Samantha Van deSommer (LR) 1.63m, 2. Sarah Cote (LB) 1.57m, 3. Roina Simon (PR) 1.47m; Pole Vault: 1. Natalie Jen (CHS) 3.30m, 2. Sarah Harding (VEN) 3.00m, 3. Violet Walton (PR) 2.85m; Long Jump: 1. Daham Shel-Jean (NP) 5.00m, 2. Nicholette Moss (PC) 4.80m, 3. Gabby La Rock (VEN) 4.75m; Triple Jump: 1. Marie Philemont (PR) 9.81m, 2. Lauren Buck (LR) 9.52m, 3. Wildyana St. Jean (NP) 9.32m; Discus Throw: 1. Elizabeth Sculles (PR) 35.94m, 2. Beverly St. Preux (PR) 31.94m, 3. Lauren Taylor (CHS) 30.16m; Shot Put: 1. Tyniece Barclay (MAN) 10.43m, 2. Zoey Daniels (NP) 9.78m. 3. Victoria Walter (MAN) 9.67m; Javelin: 1. Jacey Tippman (VEN) 24.00m, 2. Amelia Valery (VEN) 22.60, 3. Lauren Meddaugh (CHS) 20.52m; 3200 Relay: 1. Charlotte (Collins, Hicks, Flowers, Piacitelli, Streetman) 10:09.99, 2. Palmetto Ridge 10:23.01, 3. Port Charlotte 10:26.60; 100 Hurdles: 1. Eunice Noel (CHS) 14.81, 2. Elisabeth Budslick (MAN) 17.06, 3. Sydney Granack (LR) 17.23; 100 Dash: 1. Kylah Buckle (NP) 12.63, 2. Daham Shel-Jean (NP) 12.73, 3. Ava Klein (LR) 12.76; 1600 Run: 1. Isabella Coogan (PC) 5:29.45, 2. Mason Ingallinera (LR) 5:43.37, 3. Emma Paliotta (LR) 5:44.03; 400 Relay: 1. Charlotte (Chavarria, Thomas, Noel, Anderson-Prater, DeJean) 49.23, 2. Lakewood Ranch 50.03, 3. Manatee 50.04; 400 Dash: 1. Juliana Courville (VEN) 1:01.31, 2. Brooklyn Gildyard (PR) 1:03.24, 3. Emma Donato (LR) 1:04.75; 300 Hurdles: 1. Eunice Noel (CHS) 46.68, 2. Sydney Granack (LR) 48.58, 3. Ava Klein (LR) 51.50; 800 Run: 1. Caroline Lehman (MAN) 2:21.96, 2. Gabby La Rock (VEN) 2:24.36, 3. Aleccia Collins (CHS) 2:30.02; 200 Dash: 1. Kylah Buckle (NP) 25.46, 2. Madeline McNinch (LR) 26.08, 3. Kaitlyn Chavarria (CHS) 26.54; 3200 Run: 1. Isabella Coogan (PC) 11:28.02, 2. Morgan Palmer (PR) 11:46.81, 3. Sonia Lountchenko (PR) 11:59.22; 1600 Relay: 1. Lakewood Ranch 4:05.91, 2. Venice 4:15.71, 3. Charlotte 4:21.07.
