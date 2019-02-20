Pirates' cohesion has been building since 7th grade
It's not easy to win 24 straight games and cap a perfect regular season. Most teams would stumble somewhere along the way.
But the Port Charlotte boys basketball team has used the tight bond of five senior starters, some of which have played together since 7th grade, to put themselves in a position for a deep playoff run.
As they travel to Clearwater High tonight for the first round of Regionals after suffering their only loss so far to Charlotte in the district championship, the Pirates (24-1) will rely heavily on each other to clear the first hurdle of contending for a state title.
"It helps us play comfortable," forward Brandon Gainey said. "When we go through adversity we trust each other still no matter what. Someone may not be hitting anything, but we still get him shots and get him in a rhythm."
The partial core of the team — forwards Shemar Fluerissant, Tyler Perry and Gainey — have played together since middle school.
Thinking back, an AAU (American Athletic Union) tournament in Lakeland stood out as the origin of their early playing days. Some had the same play style, but Gainey couldn't shoot and Perry was much more one dimensional.
According to the group, they got outplayed pretty bad in that tournament.
Those early days, which seem like ancient history for the soon-to-be high school grads, looked far different from the crisp, fluid style seen during their today.
"You could tell we were good players, but it was our first time playing organized basketball," Perry said. "There was like a game where I had 20 something and a game that (Brandon) had 20 something. You could tell we could play, but the team chemistry was terrible. We were terrible."
They've come a long way since then and have added key pieces along the way. In 8th grade they realized they had something special going. Gainey got his first dunk, the group began to gel and the early formation of this year's squad began to take shape.
As sophomores, they added point guard Alex Romero, who played with them in 8th grade as well, and shooting guard Rondell Adderly.
Though it wasn't until this season that all five cracked the starting lineup, playing in the same system for some time has given an almost sixth sense when they step on the floor.
From one side of the floor to the other, every player knows where their teammates will be before they get there. Romero knows when Gainey is about to drive baseline for the ally-oop or when Perry is coming off a screen at the top of the key for an open 3-pointer.
They can sniff out the mismatches and have the basketball IQ to pick apart opposing teams.
"When you play together for that long, you get to know their tendencies, what they do well, what they don't do well, how they play defense, which is No. 1" Perry said. "I think we've just matured as a group. Playing together is a huge advantage because we've been down 20, down 30, we've been up 20, up 30 with each other. So, we know how to handle different situations."
The Pirates haven't been an offensive juggernaut this year, but their 59.5 points per game is plenty when they hold teams to under 40 on average.
Their smothering defense has been key to their historic run and they aren't shy about it. But their biggest asset may be their unselfish nature. They don't have a dominant weapon, rather they have five players that put up 10-20 points consistently, which makes it tough for teams to shut them down.
"We don't care," Fluerissant said. "We don't focus on scoring. We focus on the defensive side. If they don't score they can't win. All you need to do is score two to win."
It's been a fun ride for them, but now they sit in a bittersweet position. Six years have whittled down to two weeks and entering Regional play, any game could be the final time these five players share a court in a competitive setting.
It's something they're aware of, but not dwelling on. If things go according to their plan, their final game won't be until the state finals on March 9.
But with whatever transpires tonight or in the coming weeks, Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten knows how special this group is and how important they've been to the program. They will be regarded as one of the best teams he's ever coached for some time.
"In the classroom the other day I made a comment to one of them and he kind of look at me and he said, 'Coach, don't overthink it,'" Rhoten said. "I took the paper and threw it away and said 'you're right.' With their leadership and knowing each other so well, it kind of puts me at ease. I know I'll be sitting here next year thinking about how great this team was."
Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.
