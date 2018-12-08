The Port Charlotte Pirates boys’ basketball team played a complete game in their victory over the visiting Island Coast Gators (0-6, 0-2) on Friday night. During the 75-21 victory, not much went wrong for the 6-0 Pirates.
Port Charlotte started the game on a 17-2 run and finished the first quarter leading the Gators 34-7 behind 11-points from Brandon Gainey and were able to advance to 3-0 in district play.
By the end of the first half, the Pirates had forced 12 turnovers and were leading 49-11, as Tyler Perry chipped in nine first half points.
The third quarter saw the Pirates allow just four points and take a 61-15 lead into the last period. Colby Smoltz hit three consecutive 3-pointers for the Pirates early in the fourth to push the lead to 73-18.
The Pirates were just too fast, too strong, too athletic, too deep and any other sports adjective you can think of. They out-hustled the Gators and consistently made them pay for their lack of discipline on defense, as the Pirates connected on at least three backdoor alley-oops and multiple assists down the baseline.
Port Charlotte was 9-14 from the charity stripe and shot over 50 percent from the field on Friday, including 10-18 from 3-point range.
Gainey ended with 18-points on a perfect 6-6 night, including three treys and three free throws. Smoltz chipped in 17 with four 3-pointers and Alex Romero added seven assists and three steals.
The Gators played short-handed with just eight players and it showed throughout the night that the depth of the Pirates was causing them a problem.
Pirates head coach Kip Rhoten missed the game due to illness, but his team didn’t miss a beat with Shaun McDonald at the helm.
“They took care of the basketball,” said McDonald. “I emphasized treating every team the same, got to come out and play hard no matter who you’re playing.”
Next up for Port Charlotte is a trip across the Peace River to face rival Charlotte in an early season district matchup against the two teams atop the standings.
