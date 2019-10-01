PORT CHARLOTTE – When the Port Charlotte High School volleyball team got in a jam, it fed junior hitter Azyah Dailey.
And did she ever deliver.
Dailey had 19 kills and nine blocks Tuesday night, leading the Pirates to a 3-0 victory (25-21, 25-23, 25-11) over rival Port Charlotte in a non-district contest at raucous Pirate Cove.
The Pirates (9-9) overcame deficits in the first two sets, before running away with the third set.
“That second set was the turning point. We’ve been focusing on finishing off games. We played Charlotte the last time and we didn’t finish a set,” Port Charlotte coach Christine Burkhart said. “We make sure when we come back from a deficit we continue to fight for every point.”
Charlotte (8-10) used an 8-1 run in the first set to take a four-point lead, only to watch the Pirates respond, hang close and finally pull away late for the first set.
The Tarpons again jumped out in the second set, taking a 12-5 lead, only to watch Port Charlotte peck away and finally take the lead 21-20 and hang on for the win.
And it was Dailey they fed all night, coming up with kills and blocks that frustrated Charlotte when it looked as though they could take either set.
“I got some motivation from my teammates. I have so much energy when I go out there, especially against our rivals. We can’t let up. That’s what our coach tells us,” Dailey said. “We get to 21 and we freeze usually. Not tonight though. My setters trusted me and that’s what we needed.”
Zoe Burkhart had 11 digs and Alicia Kowalski had 22 assists to lead Port Charlotte. Laticia Nina added eight kills.
Charlotte coach Michelle Dill said losing that second set took the wind out of their sails.
“Port Charlotte is a solid team. They’ve played together for years. We were competitive for two sets, but they set up Azyah for those kills,” Dill said. “In the first two sets we were playing in the system and got them on their heals in serve receive. We started having trouble with their serve receive.”
Lauren Taylor and Eunice Noel had six kills for Charlotte, while Eva Le had 14 digs.
