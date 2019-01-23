Pirates' gutsy keeper has laid a competitive blueprint for the future
Port Charlotte goalkeeper Hunter Cole stood 5-foot-2 and weighed about 135 pounds when he joined the Pirates soccer team as a freshman. A novice at the high school level, he was told on the first day of practice that he was going to play keeper.
Taken slightly aback, he knew he had plenty to learn. He was thrust into a starting role and instantly had to become a leader. Though nervous, he didn't shy away from the challenge. His competitive spirit wouldn't let him.
Now, nearly four years later and 10 inches taller, he prepares for what could be his final match. There are only 80 guaranteed minutes left of his high school career.
When he and the Pirates take the field against Cape Coral on Friday night for the district quarterfinal, he will have his typical laser focus, but in the back of his mind, there will be plenty of reflection of what he's accomplished as a four-year starter.
"It hits you so fast," Cole said. "I was just trying to think of all the different games and times we had as a team and it just went by so fast. When people say it happens in the blink of an eye, they literally mean in the blink of an eye, and I never really took it seriously."
When Cole was a freshman, Jack Merritt was someone he and most of the players looked up to. He was one of two seniors on the roster, a team captain and an example of a true leader. He was a role model that instilled many of the leadership qualities that Cole exudes today.
He learned plenty from Merritt that season, especially when the starting keeper went down in the season opener and Cole had to step in to fill the void.
"I looked to (Cole) and said, 'It's your time," Port Charlotte coach Joe Roca said. "He just looked at me nervous, but he said, 'OK, coach.' He's always positive and such a tough kid in the goal. He traps everything."
Though his mother may disagree with the importance of competition in Cole's life, he is captivated by winning and it reaches further than just the pitch. Friendly battles with his younger brother Trevor, who is now a freshman for the Pirates, allowed his fight and resolve to come naturally.
Leading a host of his peers, many of which were older, was a much more difficult undertaking.
As a keeper, Cole was in control of the field and the players on it. He had to get his defenders in position and help create fluid plays on the fly.
But first he had to gain their respect. That esteem that he earned as a freshman has now given him the ability to help further extend the Pirate culture as a senior.
"I always thought the hardest part was yelling at my senior center back or my junior right back," Cole said. "Everyone's older than you so you think that you don't have the respect, but everyone respected me right away.
"Now we have four freshman on varsity who start, so I'm trying to teach not only those four players, but the JV players. I'm trying to show them the leadership I have that I learned as a freshman, so they can be leaders one day."
His leadership may have neared its peak this season as the Pirates continue to rebuild with a young roster. Port Charlotte won just five games and Cole was constantly berated with shots, sometimes 25-30 a game.
It would've been easy to be frustrated, and no one would've blamed him much.
As a senior, you want to make one last charge on your way out, but Cole's devotion to the program never wavered.
Up 4-0 to DeSoto County or down 7-2 after stopping 23-of-30 shots against Mariner, he continued to be the pillar of support for the team.
"He's so consistent and doesn't give up," Roca said. "He's not a kid that kicks the ground or kicks the goal, nothing. He keeps pushing up and keeps making saves."
It's exhausting, but necessary. In Cole's mind, it's up to him to set the tone each and every game and show the team's youth what it takes to lead.
Whether that's laying out for a save or diving into a swarm of charging cleats, Cole leads with his play.
When next winter rolls around, Cole's name might not be remembered and another keeper will have taken his place in net. His 25-save games may be overlooked, but the foundation that he's helped lay will be present in a program that he believes is a sleeping giant.
"It's exhausting, but it shows the work ethic that I'm trying to show everyone," Cole said. "You play those 80 minutes whole-heartedly, 120 percent and then you can rest the entire night. You just give it 80 minutes and everything you got.
"Unfortunately this year we didn't really have the outcome that we wanted, but this was just a rebuilding year. I think in the years to come, Port Charlotte soccer is going to develop so fast. There's so much talent here."
