By Chuck Ballaro
Sun Correspondent
PORT CHARLOTTE — Logan Rogers threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and even kicked a field goal as the Port Charlotte High School football team overcame a furious Hardee rally to hold on for a 21-14 win Friday night.
The Pirates dominated much of the night to take a 21-0 lead on two long Rogers touchdown passes to Dylan Lockhart. However, Hardee put up a huge comeback in the final four minutes. Caden Dunlap scored twice in a two-minute span to make the score 21-14 with 1:58 left.
Port Charlotte fell on the onside kick and appeared set to run out the clock. However, a fumble and recovery put the ball on Port Charlotte’s 20 with one minute remaining.
The Pirate defense came up big with a huge sack and a deflection on the final play to win it.
Solomon Luther had a huge game in all three facets of the game with a deflected punt, interception and long reception to lead the Pirates.
KEY PLAYS: The first Port Charlotte touchdown was set up on a Solomon Luther deflected punt that gave the Pirates the ball in Hardee territory.
After a Hardee punt put Port Charlotte on their own 15, Rogers found Lockhart for a second time for an 85-yard scoring connection to make it 12-0.
Hardee tried to drive at the end of the first half, but Luther struck again, with a key interception at the Pirates 25 to end the threat.
Hardee was able to put points on the board as Kaden Dunlap scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to bring the Wildcats to within a touchdown.
The Pirates almost burped the game away by attempting an end-run instead of falling on the ball, resulting in a fumble and Hardee recovery. Jaytren Butler had a huge sack on defense to help seal the win for Port Charlotte.
WHAT THE OUTCOME MEANS: Port Charlotte nearly let one get away, while finding a great passing combination in Rogers and Lockhart and remaining unbeaten. Hardee made the game interesting, but finds itself at 1-1.
KEY STATS: Rogers was 5 of 13 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for another 70. Lockhart had three catches for 128 yards and two scores. Quintin Lindsey had 136 yards passing for Hardee.
