PORT CHARLOTTE – Tyler Zylstra pitched five innings of one-run ball and the Pirates were able to dodge in and out of trouble and score enough runs to hold on for a 3-1 victory Thursday over Manatee in a non-district contest at the Pirate Cove.
Port Charlotte (6-5) survived seven walks as the Hurricanes put runners on second and third in the first and third innings and the potential tying run on base in the seventh without scoring.
“They had some opportunities early on and we didn’t have many until later in the game. We took advantage and they didn’t,” said Port Charlotte coach Rodney Taylor. “Zylstra got us deep in the game and pitched to contact when he needed to and we made the plays behind him.”
The first three innings were highlighted by lost opportunities by both teams as each had runners on third twice without bringing them home.
Manatee (4-9) finally broke through in the fourth on singles by Dalton Roby and Mike Murphy and a walk to Nick Amaricz to load the bases. Roby scored on a wild pitch, sliding under Zylstra’s tag at the plate to make it 1-0.
Manatee starter Blake Balais also dodged in and out of trouble through the first three innings, but ran into problems in the fourth.
Damien Ashley led off with a single and reached second on a wild pitch before being tagged out at third on a failed sacrifice by Eric Morales and Mitchell Derocher getting hit by a pitch.
Mike Murphy came on in relief and allowed a single to Ryan Lomski to load the bases.
Zylstra helped out his own cause with an RBI fielder’s choice in the fourth before Scotty McLean gave the Pirates the lead for good with an infield single that scored Mitchell Derocher to give Port Charlotte a 2-1 lead.
In the fifth, Zach Koerick led off for the Pirates with a triple and scored on a ground ball to third.
Derocher came on in the sixth, and though he allowed three walks he emerged unscathed.
Manatee stranded 10 runners, which coach Rob Viera said has been a theme this season.
“We can’t find someone to step up and take a nice smooth swing and hit a line drive to score some runs,” said Manatee coach Rob Viera.
“When it goes bad, it goes bad.”
Damian Ashley had two hits for the Pirates. McLean added two infield singles.
PORT CHARLOTTE 3, MANATEE 1
Manatee 000 100 0 – 1 4 0
Port Charlotte 000 210 x – 3 7 0
Batteries: Blake Balais, Mike Murphy (4) and Dalton Roby, Tyler Zylstra, Mitchell Derocher (6) and Eric Morales. WP: Zylstra, LP: Balais. Top hitters: Zach Koerick (PC) 1-3, 3B, run, Damien Ashley (PC) 2-3, 2B. Rec. MAN 4-9, PC 6-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.