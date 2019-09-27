BRADENTON — Port Charlotte senior Steffon McGowan missed a sack on Southeast quarterback Maleek Huggins just before he unloaded a 25-yard Hail Mary, which was tipped into the Seminoles’ grasp as time expired in the first half.
With the same opportunity on the final play of the game, his team leading 22-21 with seven seconds left, he wasn’t going to miss his chance again.
McGowan contained the elusive quarterback that had evaded Port Charlotte all night and swiped the ball free on fourth down to seal a thrilling win for the Pirates.
“That first play when I missed the sack, that was just replaying and replaying in my head,” McGowan said. “I just thought, if I get this, it’s over. You have to lay everything on the field. My team picked me up. If it wasn’t for them, I probably don’t make that sack.”
The Pirates (5-1, 3-0) rode their smothering defense for much of the game and came up with back-to-back victories over undefeated opponents, this time securing a district win as well.
Key plays: Fresh off a big game against Sarasota last week, Port Charlotte’s Solomon Luther was at it again, scoring on a 10-yard reverse on the Pirates’ first drive.
Southeast (3-1, 0-1) responded with a 28-yard pass from quarterback Maleek Huggins to receiver E’rion Neri to tie it 7-7.
Port Charlotte quarterback Logan Rogers regained the lead for the Pirates with a 1-yard sneak. The Pirates added a 24-yard field goal before the half, but the momentum finished with Southeast after a 25-yard, tipped Hail Mary from Huggins to Emar’je Grace as time expired in the half.
In the second half, the Seminoles opened with a scoring drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Huggins to Jason Harrell Jr. to make it 21-16.
Port Charlotte forced three fumbles for the game, all in the second half — but couldn’t sustain a drive offensively until the final stretch.
With 6:13 left, the Pirates rushed 15 straight times, driving 79 yards and milking 4:26 off the clock, ending with a 1-yard sneak by Rogers to make it 22-21.
Key stats: Port Charlotte’s Ja’Nyrein Washington carried a heavy load, rushing 30 times for 158 yards (5.3 avg.). The Pirates ran 67 plays with 59 coming on the ground. Rogers finished 27 yards and two rushing touchdowns. The Pirate defense also held Southeast to 2 of 13 on third downs (15.4 percent).
Most of Southeast’s yards came through the air. Huggins finished with 224 yards and three touchdowns on 15-of-24 passing. He added 61 rushing yards on 12 attempts.
What it means: The Pirates keep piling up playoff points and are now 1-1 in district play, with a loss to Palmetto. With back-to-back wins over 3-0 teams, the Pirates have put themselves in a good spot at the midway point of the season with Braden River and Charlotte still to come.
What they said: ”They were so athletic,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “Every position both offensively and defensively we had to wait until we could grind them down and get them tired. When we finally got them tired we had an opportunity and the kids executed. The most gratifying thing about this was that it was a team victory that came from nothing but hard work and preparation.”
