Pirates hold on to reach regional finals
PUNTA GORDA – The Port Charlotte High School boys basketball team knew coming into its Region 7A-3 semifinal game with arch-rival Charlotte that there would be very little margin for error.
And when it came down to the nitty gritty in the fourth quarter, it was a pair of reserves who had the biggest baskets perhaps in the program’s history that got the Pirates over the hump.
Colby Schmutz scored all nine of his points in the second half, including what turned out to be the game-clinching three-pointer with 4:58 remaining to give Port Charlotte a stirring 47-44 victory Tuesday at a raucous and bi-partisan Wally Keller Gymnasium.
Port Charlotte (26-1) will go on the road to face Lehigh on Friday in a battle of district runners-up. Lehigh defeated Fort Myers in overtime 65-60. On Jan. 31, Port Charlotte beat the Lightning 56-51, also at Lehigh.
Port Charlotte, which had lost the district final to Charlotte, had that loss festering in them for more than a week.
“The disappointment they felt last week is why we won the game today. They were sick about it,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “Charlotte is a great team. If the ball bounces the other way, they’re celebrating. We once again found a way.”
Shemar Fleurissant lead the Pirates with 10, while Tyler Perry, who got into foul trouble in the third quarter, also had nine. Port Charlotte’s bench outscored Charlotte’s 14-2.
With Perry on the bench, Schmutz flourished, hitting a pair of threes in the third quarter to wipe out a Charlotte six-point lead. His three at the buzzer to end the third quarter gave Port Charlotte a 33-32 lead.
“I know my role. I come in and shoot, play some defense and do whatever I can to help the team win,” Schmutz said. “Coach told me this is my time. My junior season was about over and it was time to step up.”
Tre Carroll (10 points, eight rebounds) gave Charlotte the lead back with a layup. But Logan Rogers swished one from behind the arc for the 14th and final lead change of the night at 36-34.
Ahmad Johnson tied the game with a lay-up, leading up to Schmutz’s heroics. Charlotte stayed within a possession, but was forced to foul late. Port Charlotte took advantage going 13 of 15 from the line, with Rogers hitting two big ones in the final minute.
Perry got an easy lay-up with 31 seconds remaining as Charlotte scrambled defensively to effectively ice the game at 46-41.
Reaves long three cut the lead to 46-44 with 18 seconds. Fleurissant hit one free throw for the Pirates, and Carroll’s half-court shot at the buzzer was off to end the game.
The place was packed 30 minutes before game time. Charlotte coach Tom Massolio joked they should have charged triple for admission. If they had, it still would have been worth it.
The lead changed hands nine times in the first quarter, with Charlotte leading 16-15 after one. Both defenses clamped down in the second. Charlotte, playing without Kenny Scribner, who was out with an infection, held the Pirates scoreless for almost six minutes, but couldn’t take advantage and had to settle for a 22-18 lead at the half.
Johnson led the Tarpons (22-8) with 14 points, while Reaves added 11.
“This is what it’s all about. These games are always special. The basketball that was played out there was unreal,” Massolio said. “They made one more possession than us and had one more better play than we did. That was the difference.”
PORT CHARLOTTE 47, CHARLOTTE 44
Port Charlotte 14 4 15 14 – 47
Charlotte 15 7 10 12 – 44
Port Charlotte (47): Shemar Fleurissant 10, Schmutz 9, Perry 9, Romero 6, Gainey 6, Rogers 5, Adderly 2. Totals: 14(6) 13-15 47.
Charlotte (44): Ahmad Johnson 14, Makai Reaves 11, Tre Carroll 10, Gainer 5, Phanor 2, Shackleford 2. Totals: 16(3) 9-13.
