How often do fans get to see a 300-pound lineman splitting out wide with an 10-year-old defensive back staring up, looking for the interception?
That was the scene at Port Charlotte High School on Friday night as the Pirates hosted their feeder program, the Bandits, for a joint practice.
Kids from all levels of the organization got the chance to learn from the high school players and stand side by side for a night.
"These kids look up to these guys like they're NFL players," Bandits President Shea Davis said. "When these varsity players come out on the field, you can see the boys' faces light up. Same thing with our cheerleaders. To have Jordan give us this opportunity, it's something pretty special."
The teams worked on everything from pursuit drills, where a Pirate player would get the snap and run left or right as the defense flowed toward him, to relay races that mixed in the 5-6 year olds with the Pirates that were four times their size, carrying the ball back and forth about 20 yards.
When a player had to do pushups after a mistake, a Pirate player accompanied them. At the end, the high schoolers even participated in sprints, albeit with a much more pleasant attitude than after a typical practice.
"It's really a community function," Port Charlotte High coach Joran Ingman said. "It gives us a chance to meet the youngins and give our guys a chance to meet the guys that run out of the tunnel behind them on Friday nights.
'It's also a great chance to see the Pop Warner coaches. The Bandits Pop Warner coaches are second to none. I love getting to talk to those guys and listening to them coach. I learn stuff every year."
The two organizations always get together at some point before the season kicks off, but this was the first year the Pirates hosted on their home turf in this way. The Pirates took time away from their lock-in to help out the next wave of Pirates.
It's their way of giving back to an organization that has given them room to grow as athletes. According to Davis, there were 31 former Bandits on the Pirates roster last season. For some, the event brings them back to their roots.
"All these varsity boys out there, 99 percent of them played for us," Davis said. "To see these kids that I'm coaching at the tiny mites — 5, 6, 7 years old — and to think in seven or eight years they're gonna be on this field, it's a proud papa moment."
Both organizations will kick off their regular seasons in three weeks with the Pirates taking on Lemon Bay on Aug. 23 and the Bandits facing Venice on the 24th.
