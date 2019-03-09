For the second time in three games the Port Charlotte baseball team took care of business against division foe Cape Coral. Friday saw the Pirates mercy the Seahawks 10-0 in under five full innings.
Junior starting pitcher Tyler Zyltra threw a shortened complete game shutout, giving up just two hits over five innings to pick up the win.
“Our pitchers are doing a better job this year of pitching to contact,” said Pirate head coach Rodney Taylor. “Relying on their defense and keeping the pitch count down has been huge.”
Zyltra threw an efficient 64 percent of his pitches for strikes on the night, racking up 10 strikeouts along the way. The high fastball was a weapon for Zyltra early Friday, as he used it to put four hitters away in the first three innings.
His combination of working low in the zone and using his curveball to get ahead in the count allowed Zyltra climb the ladder and expand the strike zone to get Seahawks hitters to chase strike three.
As for the Port Charlotte offense, it is their second straight game scoring 10 runs, which combined with games of 18 and 12 runs has helped them outscore opponents 54-14 in their first seven games this season.
“We’re getting some production where we need it at the top and middle,” said Taylor of the way his lineup is producing runs right now.
The Pirates opened up the bottom of the first inning with four runs, added three more in the fourth and a final three in the final half of the fifth to push the lead to 10-0 and send the Seahawks home early.
Port Charlotte hitters combined for 13 hits, three hit by pitches and four walks on their way to pushing the 10 runs across the plate.
Pirate leadoff hitter Sean McClean set the table going 2-3 on the night, while also being hit by a pitch and coming around to score all three times he reached base.
The 5-2 Pirates will continue district play next week with two games against Mariner before finishing the week off against Booker from Sarasota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.