CLEARWATER — After beating Clearwater on Thursday, the Port Charlotte seniors caught a glimpse of what it looks like when your season ends. It's abrupt and heartbreaking.
They had no intentions of letting their season end.
Tied with 2:25 left in the Regional Quarterfinal, the Pirates (25-1) entered survival mode needing one run to close out the game against Clearwater High (19-8) on the Tornadoes' court.
After struggling to find their rhythm for much of the game, Brandon Gainey's 3-pointer and a heap of free throws gave the Pirates the 43-36 edge, extending their season by at least one more game.
"Their perseverance and their overall grit down the stretch," Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. "They took the lead there near the end and the crowd got into it and then Brandon hits a huge 3 in that corner. I loved it because I looked back (at) a couple of the guys and they were like, 'everything's fine.'"
Neither team had much success on offense throughout the game. The two squads totaled five first-quarter points with Port Charlotte holding a 4-1 edge at quarter's end and led 18-13 at the half.
But low-scoring games play right into the Pirates' hands. They held Clearwater, a team that averages 64.5 points per game to just 36.
Though they're defense excelled, it took until the third quarter for the scoring to heat up.
Holding a 20-18 lead with just over four minutes left in the third, Gainey hit the Tornadoes with his signature slam off the toss from senior Tyler Perry. Clearwater then came back with a 4-point play to tie the game.
"The player that was there jumped up so I just faded to the corner," Gainey said. "We just had to lock in, keep our composure and win the game."
Down the stretch, it came down to free throws. The Pirates were 16 of 20 in the first half and hit 10 of 12 in the fourth quarter. The two biggest came from Perry to push the Pirates' lead to four with under two minutes to play.
"Those were big," Rhoten said. "We made our foul shots down the stretch and just played hard. This was a good basketball team in their backyard. This is the playoffs."
Gainey led all scorers with a 17-point night, but it wasn't all about the seniors, who typically carry the load.
Though the bench only accounted for four points, it was the things off the ball that helped in pivotal moments.
"I really liked the way Colby (Schmutz), (Logan Rogers) and Walter (Johnson) really gave us big, huge minutes," Rhoten said. "They gave us good minutes, they played their role, made foul shots, got a tip, got a rebound. The little things that people don't see."
With Charlotte beating Boca Ciega 73-32, we're heading for a fourth meeting between the Pirates and Tarpons on Tuesday, this time back on the Tarpons' floor.
A week removed from a 55-51 loss in the district final, Gainey is more than prepared for the rematch.
"Im ready," Gainey said. "That's all I have to say. I'm ready and the team's ready too."
PORT CHARLOTTE 43,
CLEARWATER 36
PC 4 14 10 15 — 43
CW 1 12 15 8 — 36
PC: Gainey (17), Romero (8), Perry (8), Rogers (6), Fluerissant (4)
CW: Peeler (12), Jones (8), Mendez (7), Wahr (5), King (2), Lee (2)
