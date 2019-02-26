Pirates' Rhoten, father share special playoff moment
It happened in a flash.
With one second remaining in the Regional Semifinal, Charlotte High’s Tre Carroll secured the inbound pass and chucked it up, bouncing it off the backboard as time expired.
Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten dropped to his knees, arms stretched to the ceiling in complete and utter ecstasy before jumping up to pump his fists and swarm his players.
Tarpons can’t get the shot to fall and the Pirates are on the Regional Final. pic.twitter.com/lTu4OWCJke— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) February 27, 2019
Standing to his right was his father Ken, 74, who drove 12 hours Tuesday morning, on his birthday, to watch his son coach in arguably the biggest game of his head coaching career.
“He’s a fireball,” Ken said of his son’s reaction. “I’ve made an effort to be at every Port Charlotte-Charlotte game. It’s like a war and I love it. I’m so proud of him and how he coaches these boys.”
Ken, who resides in Nashville, Tenn. doesn’t get too many opportunities to oversee Kip’s coaching. He typically has to get the results through the grapevine. But he never misses a game against the Tarpons, despite the 800-mile separation.
He’s been to all four this year, typically sitting off to the side under the scoreboard, but in sight of Kip.
Tuesday night, he wasn’t in the background. He got a front row seat at the end of the Pirates’ bench to take it all in.
“It’s hard not to tear up,” Kip said. “It means a lot that your dad at 74 years old on his birthday drives 12 hours to watch this game. What do you say to that?”
The two have always bonded over basketball.
When Kip was 14-years old, he told his father he wanted to become a teacher and a basketball coach when he grew up.
Not the typical aspirations for a young teen, but after Kip broke his ankle playing, he opted for a shift to the sidelines to coach.
Watching the finished product from the edge of the court, Ken couldn’t be more proud of what his son has become and accomplished.
“I love to watch him coach,” Ken said. “These kids love him and they respond to him. He coaches and just drives and drives and they love it. He calls all this and it’s just amazing to me to watch what those boys do. I’m so proud of him.”
Tuesday’s win was by far Ken’s favorite of the four meetings this season, though each had their merit.
After beating the Tarpons 47-44, the Pirates get a rematch with Lehigh on the road. If Port Charlotte is successful, Ken said he may bring the whole family down, brothers and all, to watch Kip make a run at a state title.
For Kip, that’s a big deal.
Basketball has always been about family — whether it’s his players, coaches or the Pirate faithful. But having his own family by his side is something he’ll never take for granted.
Getting to share his passion with his brothers and parents has always been a special moment.
“We’re all brothers, we’re all boys in the family,” Kip said. “So everything has been sports, sports, sports. We just love sports and that’s the way it’s always been.”
