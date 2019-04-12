PORT CHARLOTTE — Ryan Lomski pitched a complete game two hitter and Scotty McLean drove in six runs as Port Charlotte defeated North Fort Myers, 9-1, in a Class 6A-District 11 baseball game Friday night.
Lomski walked three and struck out 11, one off his season high, as the Pirates improved to 8-2 in district play with their seventh win in a row.
“It’s one of those things you don’t want to talk about and jinx, but ever since the loss to Booker, it gave them a little wakeup call and they’re starting to jell,” Port Charlotte coach Rodney Taylor said. “They’re starting to believe in themselves and I just keep riding it right now. They’re playing great baseball together and jelling as a family and that’s what we want.”
Lomski kept the Red Knight hitters off balance all night with an assortment of off-speed and breaking pitches.
“Ryan has been doing a good job and keeping his pitch count down,” Taylor said. “He’s been pitching to contact and relying on his defense. If he gets a strikeout here and there he’ll take it, but all in all he did a great job for us tonight again.”
“I threw my curveball for strikes and tried to keep it out of the dirt,” Lomski said. “I didn’t care about losing the shutout, we still won.”
The Pirates offense got things started in the bottom of the second inning off Knights starter Riley Reed. Eric Morales singled and Will Hepner reached on a throwing error, Then McLean drove them home with a two out, two-run single.
Port Charlotte added another run in the bottom of the third as Damian Ashley led off with a single, went to second on a wild pitch, and came home on a double by Morales.
The Pirates tallied three more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Michell Derocher doubled and Jacob Marcoguiseppe walked. McLean drove in Derocher with a single, then Andrew Rodriguez doubled to drive in both runners and extended the Port Charlotte lead to 6-0.
After North got it’s lone run in the top of the sixth, the Pirates mounted another rally in their half of the inning, loading the bases on a single, a fielders choice, a throwing error and a walk. McLean then hit a bases clearing double to make it 9-1.
“We used all of the field and sprayed it around a little bit,” Taylor said. “We did a good job hitting tonight. McLean had a hot night tonight. He’s come on this week. He’s been in a little slump, but he had two doubles Tuesday at their place, came back out tonight and did the same thing.”
Port Charlotte improved to 11-5 overall, 8-2 in the district. North Fort Myers fell to 3-13 overall, 0-8 in district play. The Pirates will host county rival Charlotte Monday night.
PORT CHARLOTTE 9, NORTH FORT MYERS 1
North Fort Myers 000 001 0 — 1 2 4
Port Charlotte 021 033 X — 9 11 2
WP — Ryan Lomski. LP — Riley Reed. Leading hitters: Scott McLean (PC). 3-5, 2B, run, 6 RBI; Andrew Rodriguez (PC) 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Eric Morales (PC) 2-3, 2B, run, RBI; Mitchell Derocher (PC) 2-3, 2B, 2 runs.
