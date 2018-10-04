Port Charlotte High School volleyball beat visiting Ida Baker 3-0 on Thursday night, 25-11. 25-14, 25-22, in large part due to the Lady Pirates’ serving prowess.
Senior Makenzie Stewart proved to be the biggest problem for the Bulldogs (Cape Coral), at one point serving on eight consecutive Pirate points. Stewart’s serves helped Port Charlotte build their first set lead from 10-8 to 18-8.
“We normally serve tough,” said Lady Pirates coach Kevin Krause. “When (Ida Baker) serve-received well they played well, they’re not a bad team.”
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they did not serve-receive well at a high rate on Thursday — one reason why the Lady Pirates did not trail at any point in the first two sets. Stewart would end the night with four aces, while junior Zoe Burkhart and sophomores Alicia Kowalski and Madelyn Paul each contributed two aces of their own.
Bulldog junior libero Marissa Marzullo had a busy night lunging, jumping and diving in order to keep the Lady Pirates from recording more ace serves — not much could keep Ida Baker hits from going astray, however.
As Krause mentioned, Ida Baker played well when they received the ball well, and the Bulldogs held leads of 12-8 and 18-14 in the third set, before the Lady Pirates crawled back to a 21-21 tie on their way to the victory.
Alani Qualls, Azyah Dailey and Kiersten Tisdale were instrumental in Port Charlotte’s third set victory as they combined for 13 kills.The trio contributed 11 kills each on the night.
Coincidentally, the trouble in the third set for the Lady Pirates was their serving. Krause saw the issue was their lack of focus more than anything, and was adamant that the Lady Pirates still needed to play better to reach their goals.
“It just gets frustrating,” said Krause. “I want them to focus, just focus more and get the job done.”
The Lady Pirates have won three straight after a tough loss to Charlotte a week ago and will end their regular season Oct. 9 against Sarasota Christian, which is also Port Charlotte’s Senior Night.
