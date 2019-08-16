By JACOB HOAG
Sports Writer
Standing two yards deep in his own end zone, Port Charlotte senior linebacker Devin Hunter told his defense, “This is where championships are made.”
Facing North Fort Myers in the Kickoff Classic on Friday, the Pirates had just missed a scoring opportunity and fumbled on their previous drive and faced a 4th-and-goal on their won 1-yard line with 14 seconds to go in the first half.
North Fort Myers quarterback Parker Odell took the snap under center and got hit by defensive tackle Dekwann Martin among others who made the stop, preserving a narrow 6-3 Port Charlotte lead.
“We had the mindset of an animal,” Martin said. “I saw the running back coming up and I saw my boys do what they had to do and I just decided to help, that’s it.”
The was the second consecutive hold inside the Pirates’ 20-yard line to end the half and sparked the Pirates, who made it out of their preseason scrimmage with a 22-9 victory over the Red Knights.
“It’s a game of inches,” Port Charlotte said of the first half ending. “You go from going up by another score to giving them the ball inside our own 20. I couldn’t be more proud of how the kids responded. They were in a terrible situation and that was a physical football team. For our kids to hang in there with kids that size, that says a lot.”
Port Charlotte shot out of the second half with senior Dylan Lockhart returning the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Logan Rogers then ran in the two-point conversion to make it 14-3 with 11:42 left in the third.
Port Charlotte was able to force a turnover and hold the athletic Red Knight offense for much of the quarter, but North Fort Myers found some momentum on a perfectly placed throw from Odell to Daniel Pilgrim for a 22-yard score with just over a minute to go in the quarter.
Port Charlotte tacked on one more score in the fourth with a 7 yard touchdown run by senior Ja’Nyrein Washington — his second of the day.
The offense somewhat sputtered at times, but Port Charlotte leaned on the run and closed the game out. Defensively they forced two turnovers.
But after a week of not knowing if they would play or not due to a labor dispute between Lee County and the officials association, the Pirates were mainly just happy to take the field.
“It was the best feeling in the world,” Martin said. “When 12:30 came and coach said we were on, I was so blessed.”
Port Charlotte will travel to play Lemon Bay on Friday at 7:30 p.m. to open the regular season.
Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.